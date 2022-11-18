The Prince William County School Board finalized the 2023-24 school year calendar during its Nov. 15 meeting, moving the first day of school up one day to Aug. 14.
The last day of school will be June 7, up a week from this school year’s last day, June 14. The teacher last day will come three days earlier than this year, on June 12.
Last school year, four additional Jewish, Hindu and Muslim high holidays were added to the school system’s calendar: Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kipput, Diwali and Eid al-Fitr. They will remain on the calendar next year.
For the 2023-24 school year, Christmas will fall during the winter break from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2. Good Friday, Easter and the first night of Passover will fall during spring break (March 25-29).
The school system was considering three options. The other two would have included slightly longer winter breaks and a later end date. The school system got over 9,000 responses to a public poll sent out in the fall to families, students and staff, with a plurality of respondents choosing option three, the version that was adopted.
Because of when holidays will fall in 2023 and 2024, the calendar includes the same number of instructional days despite ending a week earlier in 2024 than in 2023. The calendar meets the state-mandated 180 days and 990 instructional hours for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.