The Prince William County Public Schools calendar for the 2022-23 school year will again include a full two weeks of winter break and continue recognizing holidays that reflect the diversity of the community.
The School Board adopted the 2022-23 school calendar at its meeting Nov. 16. The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, and the last day of school will be Thursday, June 15, 2023. Winter break for students will last from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, with schools reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Last year, the school system added student holidays for the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah; the Jewish holy day Yom Kippur; Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, and the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr. Those days off will continue in 2022-23, although they are not specifically identified as religious holidays on the published calendar.
In October, the school division polled parents and community members to provide feedback on calendar options for 2022-23. The division said 79% of the over 3,700 respondents preferred the option that was similar to the 2021-22 calendar, which was the option the School Board approved. The other option made minor changes to winter break and added another teacher workday.
Parents were not given the chance to approve or disapprove of the increased number of holidays. Privately many parents wonder how many students are from households that celebrate these holidays, at the number must be incredibly small, and why the entire school district must be shut down because of them.
