The Prince William County School Board has hired a recruiting firm to help find its next superintendent and will begin the search process next week.

In a news release, the school system said the board will meet in a work session Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Kelly Leadership Center and receive a presentation from Dr. Kevin Castner and Dr. E. Wayne Harris of BWP and Associates, a national search firm that specializes in assisting boards that are seeking superintendents. BWP will outline the search process and anticipated timeline, including opportunities for community involvement.

“Community engagement is a very important part of this process,” School Board Chair Babur Lateef said in the release.

Current Superintendent Steve Walts announced in August that he will retire on July 1. Walts' announcement came after the school board did not take any action to renew or extend his contract and followed an outside investigation of over 20,000 Twitter messages he sent to students.

BWP said a key first step will be to identify the characteristics the school will be looking for in a new superintendent. The objectives of the public engagement process are three-fold:

To learn the strengths, needs, and issues of the school system so BWP can better recruit a slate of candidates to meet those needs,

To be able to describe the division’s strengths, needs and issues to the recruited candidates, and

To engage in the process in such a way that will build community understanding and support for the search.

“There is no more important decision we will make than selecting the right superintendent for our school district,” Lateef added. “We are requesting assistance by inviting members of both the Prince William County school community and members of the broader Prince William community to participate in stakeholder meetings and open community forums in an organized series of meetings.”

Details and specific dates for community forums and interviews with school system staff and community members will be provided later.

Additionally, the school system has created a community survey, Finding a Leader for Our Future, which will be available at all meetings and in the schools. This survey will also be available on the school system web site at www.pwcs.edu in the near future.

Results of the information received from the community engagement process will be presented to the board and the public, along with a draft profile of the leadership characteristics for the next superintendent, by BWP at a future meeting of the board.