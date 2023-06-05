A Democratic candidate for Prince William County School Board has been arrested several times in the past for weapons charges, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.
Tracy Blake, a 46-year-old candidate for the Neabsco District School Board seat this fall, faced a number of legal challenges between 2006 and 2011, Prince William County Circuit Court records show, ultimately landing Blake in jail with a one-year sentence. Blake's arrest record began circulating on several schools-related Facebook groups over the weekend.
Blake’s arrest history in Prince William County begins in 2006, when he was charged with driving with a revoked license. Then in 2007, Blake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a revoked license and possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances. He was sentenced to probation, which he was found to have violated in 2009 for illegally carrying a concealed weapon. He was ultimately sentenced to 30 days in jail for the probation violation.
In November of 2010, Blake was arrested and charged with a felony for driving with a suspended license, driving while intoxicated and speeding. While awaiting trial on those charges, Blake was arrested in December 2011 for failing to stop at the scene of an accident, reckless driving and refusal of a breathalyzer test. Ultimately, Blake was sentenced to one year in jail with another four years suspended and two years of supervised probation. It’s unclear exactly how much time Blake spent in jail.
After parts of Blake’s record began to circulate on social media, the candidate provided a lengthy statement to InsideNoVa saying he was not the same person he was over 10 years ago. He has also said that, at times, he had been the subject of racial profiling by police and knew what it felt like to be harassed by the police.
“My journey has been one of growth and transformation. Over a decade ago, I faced challenges that have shaped the person I am today, and I am proud of the work I am doing now for the children and families of the Neabsco district,” Blake wrote. “... We all evolve over time, and I am no exception. Are you the same person you were 10 years ago? I believe in the power of change and the importance of learning from our past experiences.”
Blake is running to replace Diane Raulston, whose campaign he managed in 2019, in the Neabsco District this fall. He has served on the school division’s Advisory Council for Instruction for over five years and on the Advisory Council on Equity. According to his LinkedIn profile, Blake currently works for NewSouth Consulting and spent 14 years as the sole proprietor of an infrastructure management firm prior to that. He received his bachelor’s degree from Lincoln University of Missouri before earning a master’s degree from George Mason University.
He also served as a field organizer for former President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012. A father of three, Blake won the endorsement of the Prince William County Democratic Committee last month. He previously served on the committee’s executive board.
“Tracy has advocated for parents, students, and teachers … and improved communication with educators and schools,” Blake’s campaign website reads. “Tracy’s commitment to education and his experience as a parent advocate make him an ideal candidate for the school board. He understands the challenges that students and families face and is dedicated to finding solutions that will benefit everyone. Tracy’s experience in conflict resolution will be especially valuable on the school board, where he will be tasked with making difficult decisions that affect the entire community.”
School Board elections are technically nonpartisan, meaning there are no primary elections. Right now, Blake’s only opponent for the seat is Padreus Pratter.
“Our children need to understand that making a mistake does not define the rest of their lives,” Blake said in his statement. “We must teach them the values of resilience, persistence, and the ability to overcome adversity. These qualities will empower them to become the best versions of themselves, and that’s why I’m running for school board.”
Blake isn’t the only School Board candidate in the current cycle to have faced questions over their criminal history. In 2010, Republican candidate for board chair Carrie Rist was arrested and charged with shoplifting for trying to steal a purse from the Andersen Air Force base exchange in Guam, where she was living with her husband. In 2018, she also pleaded no contest to charges for leaving her two dogs in her car around noon while shopping at a Walmart in Stafford County.
(3) comments
I would consider Mr. Blake's criminal history a little more concerning than Ms. Rist's criminal history. With his drugs and guns background he should move to DC. He qualifies for mayor there.
Another reason why the incumbents are not sweating.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.