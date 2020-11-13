Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef ended speculation about a run for lieutenant governor Friday, saying in a press release that he would not be running for the office because he’d been unsuccessful in getting the county’s schools completely open.
He also said that with four children going through virtual learning right now, the time wasn’t right.
“Virtual learning, even with the best effort, is not the quality of education they have received in the past. This is not to say that our educators have not done everything they possibly can to meet their needs,” Lateef wrote. “This has made life much harder on our family and families across the country, especially for those with limited means. While managing our own work life through the pandemic, monitoring and managing virtual education for our children has become an enormous challenge.”
Had he decided run, Lateef would have faced stiff competition in a growing field to replace Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who has already announced his intent to run for governor in 2021.
Already announced for the lieutenant governor’s race are Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, and Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st. Both represent portions of Prince William County. Attorney and Richmond-area resident Paul Goldman, as well as NFL agent Xavier Warren from Arlington, have also entered the race.
In the race for the Republican nominee, Del. Glenn Davis, R-84th, former delegate Tim Hugo and business consultant Puneet Ahluwalia have announced their candidacies.
Lateef has been an advocate for quicker reopening of the county’s schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students have already returned, and a plan is in place to bring the rest in over time through the beginning of next year.
“My work as Chairman of the Prince William County School Board, the 35th largest school division in the United States, will be the focus of my daily activities. Getting our schools reopened safely and continuing to deliver a high-quality education will be my highest priority. I will continue to work with state, local, and federal leaders to ensure we have the” resources needed to succeed.
An ophthalmologist in Woodbridge, Lateef was elected to the board in a special election of 2018 and was re-elected in 2019. He also serves on the University of Virginia’s board of visitors.
