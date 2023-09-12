Attacks flew Monday night between candidates for Prince William County School Board chair, as incumbent Babur Lateef defended his and the school division’s record in a virtual forum featuring two challengers to the incumbent.
Lateef, Carrie Rist and Kimberly Mehlman-Orozco – who joined the race in June – went back and forth over the direction of county schools as part of the Prince William Committee of 100’s forum.
As test scores slowly rebound from massive pandemic losses and the nationwide teacher shortage continues to hamstring county schools, Lateef defended the last four years of his tenure as at-large chair, pointing to the division’s jump to No. 17 in the NICHE rankings of Virginia school districts, 30% pay raises for teachers over the last four years and record investments in instructional and social-emotional staffing as part of the division’s strategic plan.
“If you were to listen to these folks tonight, you’ll hear folks who are talking about that the sky is falling. And I’ll tell you that the sky is not falling,” Lateef, who’s been endorsed by local Democrats, said Monday. “I believe we are one of the best school divisions in the country and certainly one of the best in the Commonwealth.”
The two other candidates disagreed.
Rist, a vice president at a contractor and the Prince William County Republican Committee-backed nominee, went after Lateef on school security issues, saying that teachers and students too often didn’t feel safe inside school buildings.
To address it, she proposed placing a police school resource officer in each of the division’s 95 school buildings and instituting a “zero tolerance” policy for violence, threats and bullying.
“The facts speak. Forty-six threats, 24 weapons, nine guns in one year,” Rist said. “No matter how we spin it, this is not a success story -- it’s a crisis, and we have to do something about it.”
Lateef, who first won a special election to the position in 2018 before being elected to a full term in 2019, responded by arguing that recent investments in Evolv screening technology in every middle and high school, as well as new security assistants at every elementary school, will make things safer. While the school system has never asked to place police officers in elementary schools, Prince William County Police say they can’t fully meet the division’s resource officer requests with their staffing as is.
Mehlman-Orozco, meanwhile, attacked Lateef on countless fronts, saying that the division had failed students with disabilities, pushed teachers away because of low pay and given students test answers to boost scores.
She also lobbed several personal insults at Lateef, questioning his wife’s advocacy on behalf of students with disabilities and invoking a 2010 foreclosure of Lateef’s home during the height of the Great Recession.
“I, on the other hand, am about to close on my fourth property in Prince William County,” she said.
A consultant on combating human trafficking, Mehlman-Orozco said she jumped into the race after her daughter was denied certain accommodations by her school despite a disability. She ultimately lodged a complaint against the school division that resulted in a finding of violation by the Virginia Department of Education against Prince William County Schools. Mehlman-Orozco said the issues dealing with her daughter’s school prompted her to move them into private school.
“I chose to run for office, and I was asked to run for office after I submitted formal complaints about the way children were being treated … to the Virginia Department of Education,” she said. “The Virginia Department of Education found that Prince William County Schools were out of compliance, found that these schools had discriminated against kids and had denied them a free and appropriate education.”
She also hammered Lateef on his lack of support from the Prince William Education Association, which has been attacking school division leadership for – among other things – rejecting the demand of a 17% pay increase for teachers in the next budget to help retention and recruitment.
“Dr. Babur Lateef has failed each and every opportunity to provide leadership to fix the systemic issues affecting our schools,” Mehlman-Orozco said.
In response, Lateef said he had valuable experience managing the division’s $1.7 billion budget and said the system’s prudence played a big role in maintaining the county’s AAA bond rating while providing significant increases for educators and voting to implement a collective bargaining process for the division’s employees.
“I’m proud to say that I have overseen over 30% in raises over the last four years for teachers and staff,” Lateef said. “This is an historic amount of raises that has not been rivaled by any prior School Board … We have made our teachers our priority because we know if our teachers are our priority, our students will succeed.”
Recruiting, retaining teachers
Rist agreed with Mehlman-Orozco that the division was not doing a good enough job in recruiting and retaining teachers, an ongoing problem in school systems across the country after the pandemic only worsened a growing teacher shortage problem. But she said it wasn’t just about pay, adding that many of them are actually concerned about their own safety.
“Every single teacher that I talk to in door-knocking or in the community has said that they’re concerned about lack of discipline and lack of supports,” Rist said. “We have to fix the school safety crisis. We have to make sure our teachers never have to go to work afraid or worried that they can’t control their classrooms.”
Rist also attacked the new Evolv security lanes, saying she goes to schools where they’re not even turned on, though the school division has repeatedly said the system's implementation will come in a phased approach near the start of the school year to allow students to adjust to new schedules before adding in the wrinkle of the lanes.
Mehlman-Orozco was more direct in tying security concerns to Lateef.
“Metal detectors are not going to protect our kids from the poor leadership that’s currently being exhibited by Dr. Babur Lateef,” she said.
Lateef largely declined to respond to Mehlman-Orozco’s attacks. But on security, he said the new scanners were just one layer of a series of security-focused improvements he and Superintendent LaTanya McDade had cleared the way for in the last several years.
“We have invested significantly in security. We have multiple layers of security, and we continue to operate with best practices,” he said. “Under Dr. McDade’s leadership, we have renewed efforts working with the chief of police, and we’re making sure our programs, whether they be the SRO or other programs, are working at as best capacity as we can.”
State model policies
On the Virginia Department of Education’s new model guidance for treatment of transgender students in schools, the candidates also differed. Rist was the only speaker who defended the policies, which call for teachers and other schools staff to only refer to pronouns and names in a student’s official record unless a parent requests a change. They also mandate that students only use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their birth sex.
Critics say the policy could put some particularly vulnerable students in danger by outing them to unsupportive families.
“Yes, I support the model policies … they do a good job balancing the rights and interests of all, specifically the parents and children,” Rist said. “Two things should not be up for debate. One, schools should never conceal anything from the parents. And two, young girls should not be forced to compete with biological males.”
Mehlman-Orozco was less direct on the issue, though she seemed to suggest that the division should comply with the model policies without fully answering the question. Prince William County Public Schools has joined several other divisions in the commonwealth saying they won’t change their current policies and that the way they treat transgender students complies with federal and state anti-discrimination law.
“I would just say, again, prioritizing federal and state compliance,” Mehlman-Orozco said. “My understanding is that a lot of these policies, with regards to these issues, are not set by a School Board and … that it’s your duty to follow what laws are within the state and what laws are federally within the United States.”
Lateef, on the other hand, defended the school division’s decision to not comply with the the Virginia Department of Education's policy shift. He said the way the school system handles pronouns and name usage currently works in compliance with federal and state law. Under the division’s current policies, students have access to facilities that match their gender identity and teachers have to use students’ preferred names and pronouns.
“Our school division, our teachers, our counselors work very hard to accommodate our students, our families, to make sure we work closely with them on many of these issues that many times are very sensitive,” he said. “And our work has been successful … From the standpoint of the School Board, we have found that the current program that we are doing is working.”
