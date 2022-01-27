Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef has decided not to run for Congress in Virginia’s new 7th district.
Lateef had expressed interest after a preliminary draft map from the Virginia Supreme Court moved the 7th to encompass all of Prince William County, but when the final map was made official, it showed the county split up once again, between the 7th and 10th districts.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) has already announced that she will seek a third term in the newly-drawn district, a seat that Republicans are targeting for a pick-up. She plans to do so despite the fact that the new district does not include her Henrico County home.
“The map initially submitted by the Supreme Court of Virginia for the 7th Congressional District included all of Prince William County, Manassas City, and Manassas Park City. The map also included my family’s home. The new maps approved by the courts do not,” Lateef said in a statement. “As Prince William County School Board Chair and as a physician, I have long served our community and its needs. It is unfortunate that our majority minority community continues to be underrepresented in Congress.”
Lateef also flirted with a run for Virginia Lieutenant Governor last year, but ultimately decided to stay put as school board chair for the second-largest division in the state.
A number of Republicans have already jumped into the race to try to unseat Spanberger, including Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega. The new district includes slices of Caroline, Greene, Madison and Prince William Counties.
