The first bell at Prince William County Schools could be ringing a lot later for high schoolers in fall of 2022, as the division will spend next year considering a plan that would move start times for the division’s oldest students back to 8:30 a.m. or later.
At his final school board meeting as schools superintendent, Steve Walts floated three different models. The first would invert pre-pandemic schedules and start elementary schools first and high schools last. Middle schools would begin at the same time.
With the second model, all three levels would be delayed until at least 8:30 a.m. but would start in the same order. Finally, the third model would start middle and high schools at the same time no earlier than 8:30 but would keep elementary schools the same.
Currently, county high schools start between 7:25 and 7:30 a.m., middle schools between 8:10 and 8:20 a.m. and elementary schools between 8:10 and 9:20 a.m.
Attached were estimates of the costs to the division as well as the additional burden placed on staff and the community for each model. While costs to the division for the first two models would be minimal, as Walts said in his presentation, they would be significant for the community and employees, changing daycare needs, athletics times and parental schedules. The last model would cost the division the most in the form of new bus drivers to accommodate middle and high schoolers at the same time.
Next month, LaTanya McDade will take over for Walts as superintendent and have a hand in crafting any possible changes.
The idea was first broached by the school board in 2019, with plans to kick off the study and public input process in the spring and summer of 2020. Board Chair Babur Lateef said that the pandemic pushed all that input and staff work aside, and nobody on the school board suggested making any abrupt start time changes for the 2021-22 school year.
“I hope that we can reach a point where we are able to make a change to start times, and I recognize that that is not a smart decision to do for the upcoming school year,” Woodbridge District Member Loree Williams said Wednesday night.
But Walts made it clear that there’s widespread agreement among educational and childhood development experts that later start times for older students is beneficial to their health and academic performance. But he also said that the changes would come with a cost and not be ideal for everyone. Given that, he suggested that the division spend the next school year discussing the possible changes with students, parents and staff.
“Certainly, we know that delaying start times for students 10 and up is beneficial to their health and well being,” Walts told the school board. “... The research is saying that you need time to really work through this with a community.”
Select school divisions around the country have already responded to the growing research with delays to their own start times. More locally, Fairfax County Public Schools flipped its middle and high school times, moving its high school start from 7:20 a.m. to 8 a.m. or later in 2015 and ending the school day for those older students no later than 2:55 p.m.. The division has since stuck with the changes, but Walts said that the research wouldn’t suggest starting middle before elementary school.
