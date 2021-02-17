The Prince William County School Board meets tonight -- at a new time and with a major change in public comment time -- to discuss bringing older students back into classrooms.
The meeting returns to the pre-pandemic starting time, with closed session commencing at 6 p.m. and the public meeting beginning at 7 p.m.
The board will also return to its earlier practice of limiting the initial citizen comment period to 30 minutes, allowing any additional speakers to provide their comments at the end of the meeting.
The board is expected to finalize plans tonight for returning older students to classrooms in the next few weeks, following a massive effort to vaccinate school staff and the urging of Gov. Ralph Northam to get kids back in school.
Prince William County preschoolers through third-grade students have already returned to classes two days a week, although families can still opt for all-virtual learning.
"I believe the vaccine changes everything," School Board Chair Babur Lateef said during a special school board meeting last month.
COVID-19 vaccinations began Jan. 30 for school employees within the Prince William Health District, with Northam and his wife making an appearance at one clinic.
You can watch tonight's school board meeting streamed on pwcstv.com and broadcast live on PWCS-TV, (Comcast Channel 18 and Verizon Channel 36).
(1) comment
This parachute is slowing my fall. I should take it off.
