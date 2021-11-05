Saying she wants to address the issue of culturally responsive instruction head on, Prince William School Board Vice Chair Loree Williams will hold a town hall on the topic Nov. 15, she announced at Wednesday night’s board meeting.
Titled “Culturally Responsive Instruction: The Power of an Inclusive Educational Experience,” the town hall is likely to differ substantially from an event held last month by Prince William Social and Racial Justice Commission member Charles Haddow, which sparked controversy on that body over Freedom of Information Act requirements for announcing public meeting.
Williams serves on that commission as an ex-officio member but is holding the Nov. 15 event as a part of her role on the School Board, where she represents the Woodbridge District. It will be held at county school headquarters, where in September demonstrators disrupted a school board meeting and where public comments decrying critical race theory and culturally responsive teaching have become a regular occurrence during board meetings.
The town hall will feature remarks from Williams, school Superintendent LaTanya McDade and Maria Burgos, who previously was the school system' supervisor of global learning and culturally responsive instruction and now is the equity and inclusion officer for the county government.
Afterward, there will be a panel discussion with other speakers moderated by Makya Little, a county school system parent who serves on the state’s African American History Education Commission. There will also be a community question-and-answer period.
“Clearly there’s been a lot of community outpouring about culturally-responsive instruction and teaching and just culturally-responsive anything really, and trying to link that to [critical race theory] and whatever else," Williams told InsideNoVa. "And I have been thinking for a while that we have not really as School Board members … provided an opportunity for any sort of community discussion or education on the topic other than to be responsive and say ‘it’s not critical race theory.’”
According to Williams, Little came to a recent board meeting and offered to co-host the discussion, and Williams took her up on the offer.
“The idea is just to hear from a diverse group of individuals what culturally responsive instruction and teaching means to them, how it impacts them,” Williams said.
Participating in the panel discussion will be: Janira Collado, an Enterprise Elementary School teacher; Coles District School Board Member Lisa Zargarpur; student Mohammed Usufzai; Curtis Porter, chair of the county Human Rights Commission, and Shameka Gerald, the director of equity, assessment and strategic operations for Newport News Public Schools.
Prince William Schools recently announced the hiring of Lucretia Brown to serve as the division’s new chief equity officer, though Brown will not be participating in the town hall. She most recently worked as a deputy superintendent for the public schools in Allentown, Pa.
The county school system has insisted that critical race theory -- the academic framework that race and racism are integral to understanding American history and the legal system -- is not taught within the division. But the division promotes culturally responsive instruction and cultural competence for teachers, which can include recognizing diverse backgrounds within a classroom in order to better connect students to the course curriculum. More broadly, that curriculum is dictated by the Virginia Standards of Learning.
“The mission of CRI is to build the capacity of PWCS staff to close the achievement gap and eliminate racial predictability in student achievement, to increase advanced percentiles in state assessments, lower disproportionate discipline, and ensure that every learner has access to a World-Class Education that helps prepare them for success as global citizens of the world,” the division’s website reads.
Controversy over the division’s focus on equity picked up in May, when the school board adopted an equity statement, which commits county schools to providing all students and staff with “resources and opportunities that align to their unique levels of need, to meet their learning, health and safety requirements.” The statement also commits the division to “assuring all PWCS staff members examine and interrupt beliefs, implicit and explicit biases, policies and/or practices that perpetuate system racism and discrimination.”
With schools closed to most students for the end of the 2019-2020 school year and much of the 2020-21 year, test scores fell drastically in Prince William County and across the commonwealth. Scores declined most dramatically among the division’s Hispanic, Black and economically-disadvantaged students, as well as English-language learners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.