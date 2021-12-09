Despite some complaints on social media, two Prince William County School Board members say they have heard relatively little from their constituents about the county’s new snow day policy, which they support.
On Dec. 3, Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced a new policy of asynchronous virtual schooling on days when weather makes traveling to and from school buildings difficult. Such days would be designated “Code Orange.”
In a follow-up message to families Monday, McDade clarified that there would still be traditional “Code Red” days for severe weather that would function like snow days of years past, with no work required of teachers or students. Her message said those would be reserved for “severe weather emergencies.”
Starting in the 2022-23 school year, “Code Orange” days would be virtual learning days, with teachers providing live instruction online.
School Board Chair Babur Lateef told InsideNoVa this week that he’s heard from some parents who are concerned about kids having time to play in the snow and be outside, but that he thinks that concern is misplaced.
“With the … millions and millions of dollars we’ve spent on equipping students with computers and broadband access and curriculum for online, I think it makes sense to go ahead and use that capability if kids are at home,” Lateef said. “I’m far more worried about students’ grades and student achievement … than I am about the few snow days that we’re going to be dealing with this year.”
Vice Chair Loree Williams, who represents the Woodbridge District, told InsideNoVa that more directives from the school division will be going to families about specific student populations like special education students.
“I think it’s a good idea. I do believe there’s value in giving flexibility when we have severe storms,” Williams said. “It doesn’t rule out snow days completely; there has to be a balance. … But it makes complete sense to have the students continue to learn on days when there’s not like a blizzard outside.”
Williams also said much of the feedback she has received from families has been related to their prior experience with virtual learning last year. She said the division continues to gain more experience and get better at virtual learning for this and next school year.
In her message Monday, McDade noted that work will not be assigned on “Code Red” days and teachers will take the missed time into consideration of deadlines or test scheduling.
As for the line between “Orange” and “Red” and how much asynchronous schoolwork students will need to do this winter, that will be up to the division. But McDade said the policy was intended to “maximize” available learning time. Her original message on Dec. 3 also said that the new “Orange” designation could be used for what would be delayed opening days due to the shortage of county bus drivers.
Public schools in Fairfax and Arlington counties have already announced that they’ll have five normal snow days this year when weather makes travel to school buildings treacherous, but that after those five days they will shift to a fully virtual model.
(2) comments
Kids will stay home, not do anything and teachers will be told to let them turn it in late and assess no penalty! The joke continues and PWCPS covers its collective A$$
I would guess the vast majority of Prince William County parents don't even know a change was made. The outrage will come after the first big snow.
