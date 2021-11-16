Prince William School Board Vice Chair Loree Williams tried to address questions swirling around the county’s culturally responsive instruction Monday night, hosting a town hall for community members at division headquarters.
Panelists assembled by Williams and Makya Little -- a school parent and member of the state’s African American History Education Commission -- painted a picture of culturally responsive instruction as a mechanism through which educators can reach more students and encourage engaged learning through better connecting to the diversity of cultural backgrounds found in the county’s schools.
But many in attendance wanted to talk about the nexus between CRI and critical race theory, which many view as a radical political philosophy. Williams was quick to note that there wouldn’t be discussion of CRT, much to the dismay of some members of the public.
Williams told those in attendance that she wanted to use the town hall to offer a clearer understanding on what culturally responsive instruction entails and to foster a more productive dialogue than what’s taken place at some school board meetings.
Controversy over the division’s focus on equity picked up in May, when the school board adopted an equity statement, which commits county schools to providing all students and staff with “resources and opportunities that align to their unique levels of need, to meet their learning, health and safety requirements.” The statement also commits the division to “assuring all PWCS staff members examine and interrupt beliefs, implicit and explicit biases, policies and/or practices that perpetuate system racism and discrimination.” In September, demonstrators disrupted a school board meeting decrying critical race theory and other school division initiatives.
“We all start from a different place and we all have come to this from a different lens and perspective … we don’t have to all agree to have a conversation,” Williams said Monday night. “[CRI] is something that is a responsibility of all of us to partake in when we have students who are being educated.”
With schools closed to most students for the end of the 2019-2020 school year and much of the 2020-21 year, test scores fell drastically in Prince William County and across the commonwealth. Scores declined most dramatically among the division’s Hispanic, Black and economically-disadvantaged students, as well as English-language learners.
Prince William County Equity and Inclusion Officer Maria Burgos started the event with a presentation on the history and substance of culturally-responsive instruction, saying that what's become controversial only recently has been in practice, to some degree, for over 20 years.
The Prince WIlliam County School Board first mandated “cultural awareness training” for all schools in 2000. Then, per Burgos’s timeline, the board approved “global learning and culturally responsive instruction” in 2013. Four years later, the board mandated cultural competency training for all schools and departments. And in December, the state’s Board of Education will issue guidance for cultural competency training.
Burgos also explained what she said were the foundations of culturally responsive instruction in Prince William County Schools, content she helped create when she served as the school division's Supervisor of Global Learning and Culturally Responsive Instruction until March, when she joined the county government.
Burgos said that cultural competency required educators to evaluate their own lens and their own biases, perhaps unknown, and that instructors needed to be aware of all kinds of biases they might exhibit inside of classrooms.
“In cultural competency, we teach all forms of oppression, including race. It’s not singular, it’s all forms of oppression,” she said.
Additionally, she said academic standards have to remain high in an equitable school division. According to Burgos, research shows that culturally responsive instruction increases student achievement by making coursework more resonant for more students.
A panel discussion followed, in which Burgos and others discussed the importance of teaching a full and “hard” telling of American history, microaggressions in schools and overcoming “defensiveness” among students or teachers to culturally responsive instruction.
Panelist Curtis Porter, who also chairs the county’s Human Rights Commission, recalled a conversation he had years ago about a lack of diversity in county government staff. He said he wanted the county not to be “color-blind” in its hiring, but to be “color conscious but not discriminatory.”
“When we talk about the differences and the changes that are happening in this country in my lifetime, it’s incredible,” Porter said. “The nation is diversifying. America is changing and it's incumbent upon us to have these hard conversations with each other and to embrace the differences we all have … We, as residents and citizens, we’re going to have to embrace this change and move forward.”
The panel also discussed how culturally responsive instruction can offer educators more in-roads to help students with disabilities connect to the classroom curriculum.
“When we work with students on the autism spectrum, from my personal experience … they can have sensory situations where they feel overwhelmed. In that moment, that student is not available for learning,” panelist Janira Collado, an Enterprise Elementary School teacher, said. “Cultural responsiveness helps us understand all the things that are happening … to help that student acquire the skills that we’re teaching.”
The town hall became more contentious when the floor was opened to questions from attendees. The first question was directed at Burgos and asked whether or not culturally responsive instruction in Prince William County Schools had any relationship to critical race theory.
Williams immediately said there wouldn’t be any answers about CRT because it wasn’t the topic of the town hall and hadn’t been defined in the presentation. She said that if someone else wanted to hold a town hall on CRT, they were welcome to. More questions about when attendees might be able to ask about CRT followed.
Last month, members of the county’s Racial and Social Justice Commission -- which Williams also serves on -- did just that, and it set off a controversy about Freedom of Information Act adherence.
Other questions Monday night included how the division might better prepare students and families for certain difficult subjects -- like slavery -- being presented in classrooms, how the division might grade students on how well they “mediate power imbalances,” and how teachers can navigate cultural differences inside a classroom. One parent also sought assurance that her child would receive rigorous and demanding instruction.
“Cultural responsiveness … as a teacher, helped me connect what the student knows … so I can start building on that,” Collado said. “[Students] come to us with experience, knowledge and information. And we’re building on that, the things we want to teach.”
A number of attendees brought professional development materials they’d printed off from the Virginia Department of Education’s website regarding systemic racism and oppression and showed them to the panel, asking if they vouched for what certain VDOE resources were pushing.
One person said most people couldn’t object to what was in the presentation but that the materials he’d found were more troubling, pointing to Burgos’ work for the state’s board.
“This looks like activism. ... This stuff is what we have a problem with. How does [the presentation material] turn into activist, ‘institutional racism, systemic racism, all forms of oppression?’”
He was told that because he’d asked two questions, rather than discuss it, the panel would move on to the next question. Williams and Little also frequently told attendees that they couldn’t speak for VDOE or Prince William schools classroom instruction specifically.
