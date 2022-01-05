A public hearing for the proposed Prince William County Schools strategic plan was postponed Wednesday due to the division’s ongoing weather-related closure.
Superintendent LaTanya McDade’s proposed “Vision 2025” plan lays out ambitious goals for student achievement in an array of fields, expanded pre-school and pre-graduate guidance as well as a host of other changes. Ultimately, the School Board will need to sign off on the plan before it goes into effect. According to the school division, speakers who had signed up to speak on the plan Wednesday night will be signed up again for next week’s meeting, when McDade herself will also discuss the plan.
In announcing Wednesday’s school closures (the third snow day following Monday’s snowstorm), the division said families and staff should be prepared for schools to re-open on Thursday, but that a formal announcement on Thursday’s status would come Wednesday evening.
