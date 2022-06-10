The Prince William County School Board will consider an initial collective bargaining resolution at its June 15 meeting, when it will decide whether to continue working with the county’s teachers union on a bargaining process.
School Board Chair Babur Lateef told InsideNoVa next week’s vote will be solely about whether the board wishes to continue an effort to draw up a collective bargaining process or table it completely. Next week’s vote itself will not detail exactly what public school bargaining would look like in the county.
Although the School Board won’t be voting on a full resolution detailing what can and can’t be included in collective bargaining, the details that would follow next week’s vote would lay out what any agreements might look like. That would include what bargaining units are allowed, how bargaining unit elections should be conducted, how the bargaining process itself would unfold and how possible disputes between the union and the division would be resolved.
The Prince William Education Association – the union for the county’s school employees and the chosen bargaining organization – collected signatures this spring in support of collective bargaining from the majority of the school division’s state-certified employees, which includes teachers, counselors, teaching assistants, nurses and more. All of those categories are now eligible for their own bargaining units or one unit that would operate on behalf of them all. Bus drivers, custodial staff and food service workers are not, however, considered state-certified.
In a presentation to the School Board on June 1, Eric Paltell, an attorney with Kollman Law, which the School Board hired to consult on collective bargaining, also laid out a series of constraints any collective bargaining resolution or agreement between the School Board and the union would face.
For starters, no collective bargaining resolution with public-sector employees in Virginia can “restrict the authority of Board of Supervisors or any other governmental authority to establish budgets or appropriate funds,” he said, reminding the board that it does not have taxing authority and can’t unilaterally increase or decrease the funding available to county schools. The superintendent and School Board only determine how the funding is spent.
“Anything that it [the School Board] agrees to with a labor organization must ultimately be appropriated by the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, so that’s another constraint on the ability of the Prince William County School Board to engage in collective bargaining,” Paltell said.
The state legislation that passed in 2020 allowing public-sector bargaining in Virginia for the first time in over 40 years offers little guidance on how to oversee labor relations. It does not create a state labor board, Paltell pointed out, or offer direction on how to engage in collective bargaining.
Several PWEA members and supporters attended the June 1 meeting to support bargaining rights for division employees. For months, many have insisted the division desperately needs collective bargaining rights for its employees, saying teachers and other school staffers know how the division should use its funding and that bargaining will help keep the division competitive for talent. They’ve also said the division should increase teacher pay to stay competitive and that more and more teachers have trouble making ends meet with the rising cost of living.
Most research has shown that the country was facing a teacher shortage even before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted public schools. The shortage has only worsened in the pandemic’s wake.
“Collective bargaining is a way to give teachers … a role in the decisions that impact them and the students they serve, and will be an aid in recruiting and retaining quality teachers for our county,” one teacher said during public comment. “Collective bargaining is not a new idea – teachers in many other states already have it.”
The teacher also noted that Prince William’s police and fire departments are also making progress toward a collective bargaining ordinance with the supervisors.
PWEA President Maggie Hansford did not respond to numerous requests for comment on this story.
Brandie Provenzano, a teacher at Battlefield High School and a PWEA organizer, said some groups were already organizing to limit the division staff’s input on the budgeting process.
“Tonight, you’re going to hear scare tactics about the costs associated with collective bargaining. These tactics are crafted to turn parents against staff members, which is exactly what is happening,” Provenzano said. “But these staff members are asking for a voice to advocate for your children.”
So far, not everyone on the School Board has shown their cards with regards to collective bargaining, though Occoquan member Lillie Jessie and Potomac member Justin Wilk have been the most vocal supporters.
The question of how to certify the original PWEA signatures took about a month and brought with it some rancor between the union, Lateef and the School Board.
In a statement, Lateef, who was absent from last week’s School Board meeting, said he wants to see wages continue to increase for the county’s teachers and other school employees, as they did by an average of 7% in the most recent budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1.
“Our teachers have seen record raises over the last four years, increases in starting salaries, a commitment to more competitive salaries with our neighbors and minimum increases in health care premiums,” Lateef said.
I had to belong to a union in another state; no choice. Every time we got a raise, our dues seemed to go up. What really sickened me were the fat cat union lawyers and union leaders who seemed to live extravagantly, traveling to conferences, staying in expensive hotels, and eating at pricey restaurants. My experience is that unions mainly serve union bosses and lawyers these days.
