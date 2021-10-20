The Prince William County School Board will vote Wednesday night on a resolution to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the division’s non-discrimination policy, protecting any students from being denied participation in school activities or otherwise discriminated against based on those identities.
The change will codify a more detailed division regulation put in place over the summer laying out how county public schools and staff must make “reasonable accommodations” for and recognize requests regarding students’ gender identity, adding it to the division’s overarching non-discrimination policy.
The update is part of the consent agenda for Wednesday night’s School Board meeting and is expected to pass without discussion.
“All Prince William County students have a fundamental right to access educational programs and facilities that are safe and supportive of their physical, emotional, social and academic needs,” Superintendent LaTanya McDade said at the last School Board meeting Oct. 6. “It is our mission to ensure every school community is inclusive, appreciates diversity, students have a sense of belonging and are affirmed in their identity.”
Adopted in June, PWCS Regulation 738-5 directs school staff to accept student’s and guardian’s “assertion of gender-nonconforming status,” mandating that – among other things – staff call students by the name and pronouns corresponding to their gender identity, as long as the student has the support of their guardian in making such assertions of their identity.
The regulation also gives students access to all gendered facilities based on their asserted gender identity. That regulation was prompted by the Virginia Human Rights Act, which was passed earlier this year.
The division says its administration is gathering feedback from staff and community members on the regulation and will offer training for staff on such matters this year.
A news release about Wednesday night’s proposal to change the division non-discrimination policy cites the Virginia Supreme Court as justification for the revision.
“The Gloucester County School Board v. Grimm decision has made it clear that any public school that denies a transgender student the right to access its school programs and faciliites consistent with the student’s gender identity is engaging in discrimination on the basis of sec in violation of Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution. That is the law in Virginia,” the release reads.
Once passed, the new policy will specifically bar discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, pregnancy, religion, childbirth, age, marital or parental status, military status disability or genetic information.
In other Virginia localities, similar efforts have led to protests and contentious School Board meetings. In Loudoun County, an elementary school teacher who said he would not use students’ preferred pronouns was fired, only to have a judge order that he be reinstated.
(3) comments
I see the Clown Show is coming to PWC. Brought to you by The Party of "Inclusion" whose primary goal is to DIVIDE, and ostracize normal. Maybe they should ban all men's clothing from the County, so true equity in apparel can be achieved.
The new superintendent is now making the moves we all expected. This move seems to be all about trans, and parents have to wonder how many claimed-trans kids there even are in pwcs. Does this apply to like 5 or 10 kids total? Because this will no doubt increase the already ongoing political battles in this county, which will be between a small group of liberals vs a much larger group of mainstream folks, and it will mainly fought over a principle, not over a reality of what's really happening. But an equally big problem, besides this political issue, is that the liberals are supported by minority votes, and very few minority households support the trans issue.
Why are you arguing against a persons individual liberty and the right to exist?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.