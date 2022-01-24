The Prince William County School Board is joining Richmond’s and several Northern Virginia boards in a lawsuit to block Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order promising parental choice on whether or not their children should be masked during school.
Should Virginia school districts continue to require masks?
On his first day in office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order requiring school districts to offer parental choice in masking at school. What's your take?
Prince William County’s board will be co-plaintiffs with school boards in Richmond, Arlington County and several other jurisdictions in an attempt to block Youngkin’s order. All the school boards joining in the lawsuits represent divisions who have announced that they will maintain their universal mask mandates despite the order, citing state law that instructs divisions to use Centers for Disease Control-recommended mitigation strategies.
Full information on the lawsuit has yet to be announced, but as of Monday morning county schools were still supposed to be enforcing their universal mask mandates, as the division is reporting more students than ever needing to isolate with COVID or quarantine as close contacts.
On Friday, Youngkin’s administration released “updated guidelines” for its executive order, urging parents to “listen to their principals” and “trust the legal process,” without specifying exactly what that means. On the day he was inaugurated, Youngkin issued the original executive order, promising parents that they could opt out of mandates for their children starting Jan. 24.
Last week, a Facebook group appeared called PWC For Mask Choice, with people promising to send their children to schools maskless on Monday morning. School staff are being told to give any students who go to school maskless a mask in the building.
“These kids have been forced to wear a cloth over their face for 2 years for 7+ hours a day under the guise of ‘health.’ It is time to teach our children to be autonomous human beings and decide as a family what is right for the individual,” the Facebook group’s description reads.
Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok on Sunday said police are “continuously working with school authorities and school security to provide a safe learning environment for students, faculty, and staff.”
He said police have not heard of any threats of violence over mask policies in county schools, but “we will monitor school locations as necessary to ensure this safe learning environment continues, while also not interfering with any lawful demonstration protected under the first amendment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.