The Prince William County School Board has directed Superintendent Steve Walts to prepare a plan for bringing students back into classrooms five days a week starting this fall.
The directive asks Walts and his staff to prepare and present by May 5 a reopening plan for the 2021-22 school year. The plan needs to provide for five days a week of full-time, in-person instruction for all students in all grade levels, according to an agenda item for tonight's school board meeting.
Board members also ask that the plan provide an option for 100% virtual instruction for all students in all grade levels.
The public meeting begins at 7 p.m. and is broadcast live on PWCS-TV.
Fairfax County on Tuesday announced its plan to return students to in-person instruction five days a week starting with the new school year.
