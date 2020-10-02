A Prince William County Circuit Court judge has ruled in favor of the Prince William County Public Schools in its quest to keep over 20,000 Twitter direct messages from Superintendent Steven Walts private from a Freedom of Information Act request.
The decision, handed down Friday by Judge Kimberly Irving, came as the result of an April FOIA request from former school board chairman Ryan Sawyers, who had called for Walts to resign in 2018 while he still served on the school board. Sawyers had also lost a similar ruling over a FOIA request for his school board chair predecessor’s emails in 2017.
In response to complaints from Brentsville resident Guy Morgan in March and April, the school board retained outside legal counsel to conduct a “forensic” investigation of the superintendent’s messages.
On Friday, Lateef said that he expected the board to release some findings from that investigation following the judge’s opinion.
But a statement released on behalf of the school board did not mention the board’s own investigation or when the findings would be released, if at all.
“Dr. Walts often communicated with students, parents, staff members, and other community members using direct messages to address their concerns and respond to questions, the judge found. She compared those direct messages to traditional, written letters considered protected correspondence under the Act,” the statement reads. “Additionally, the judge ruled that messages written by Walts’ communications assistant at his direction are also exempt from disclosure under Virginia law.”
Lateef said it was just like if the superintendent had been sending letters in the mail.
“This is a new way of communicating,” Lateef said.
Walts had said that his account was managed in part by school communications staff, making it a professional rather than personal account. In August, Walts announced that he would be resigning from his role at the end of the current school year, in July 2021. Attorneys for Walts and Sawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.
