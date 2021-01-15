The family of a Prince William County schools employee who died of COVID-19 on Sunday is mourning another loss -- her eldest daughter has also died of the virus.
Dinora Mejia is the first Prince William County schools employee to die from COVID-19. She had been on medical leave since Dec. 9 and died Jan. 11. School officials said they don't believe she contracted the virus at school.
Mejia's daughter Claudia also contracted COVID-19, and died just three days after her mom, on Wednesday, family friend Remy Perez told Telumudo 44, the network's local D.C. station.
Mejia worked for Prince Williams schools for more than 20 years and was a beloved custodian at Potomac View Elementary School in Woodbridge. She immigrated to the United States from El Salvador in the 1970s.
Her youngest daughter told Telemundo 44 that her mother and sister were “incredible people,” who cared for others with all her heart and helped those in their time of need.
Perez called Mejia strong-hearted, hard working, humble and generous.
Fellow county school employees launched a GoFundMe after Mejia's death to benefit her family. As of Thursday night, it had raised more than $4,600. Click here for the GoFundMe page.
