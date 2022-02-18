The Prince William County school division made its mask-optional policy official Friday, in an announcement from Superintendent LaTanya McDade that masks will no longer be mandatory in school buildings starting on Tuesday after President’s Day. The policy will bring county schools into compliance with new state law SB739.
Though the formal announcement came Friday evening, the county’s schools had effectively been operating under a new policy since Thursday morning, when central office staff were directing superintendents to welcome all students into classrooms without additional mitigation layers, whether those students were masked or not. On Friday, McDade made the policy change public.
The announcement comes after the division’s hand was forced earlier in the week by the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin. In January, Prince William joined six other school divisions in a lawsuit against Yungkin’s executive order, citing state law passed by the assembly in 2021. SB739, the new law passed and signed into law by Youngkin on Wednesday, mandates that divisions make masks optional by March 1.
“As parents, guardians, and educators, we want nothing more than to protect the health and safety of our children, and ourselves, in this time of unprecedented disruption,” McDade wrote in a message to the families and staff Friday. “...Despite our individual personal beliefs, be it for or against masking, as state and federal laws and guidance evolve, we must evolve with them, and we are obligated to adhere to them.”
McDade also closed the door on the hopes of some families who might want to remove their students from in-person learning and placing them in the division’s virtual learning program given the new policy, saying that staffing and logistical considerations wouldn’t allow for such moves.
County school employees will still be required to wear masks “in times of high and substantial community transmission,” which she said the county is now in, citing Virginia Infectious Disease standards under the Virginia Department of Labor.
The division’s quarantine policy will also change slightly starting Tuesday, according to McDade’s message. When a student or staff member has a confirmed COVID-19 case, they will need to follow the division’s isolation procedure and stay home. But as long as cases remain below 10% of a school’s population, the division won’t carry out any contact tracing or quarantine anyone but the confirmed case. If a building cracks that 10% threshold, contact tracing and quarantine for exposures will be implemented.
Cases and exposures reached new highs after an extended winter break as the Omicron variant spread around the country, but have fallen fast in the past three weeks, as transmission in the county and region has also declined significantly.
“As we move forward in this changing and difficult period, I call on our community to work together to move forward toward greater understanding and cooperation for the benefit of all children,” McDade wrote Friday.
