Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.