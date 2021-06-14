Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef says he expects that a plan to give all full-time school system employees a $1,600 one-time bonus will be approved at Wednesday’s board meeting.
The proposal, made by Coles District board member Lisa Zargarpur, would dedicate just over $20 million in year-end funds for the employee bonuses. Under Zargarpur’s plan, all full-time employees would receive $1,600 (which would be prorated for those who weren’t employees the full year). Part-time employees, active substitutes and temporary employees who earned at least $1,000 over the course of the year would receive $500.
Zargarpur couldn’t be reached Monday for comment on her proposal, but Lateef said the money is left over from the budget for fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30.
At the start of the school year, the state had said it wouldn’t cut school division allocations based on lower enrollments due to the pandemic, but the money wasn’t appropriated until earlier this year. According to Lateef, the division had operated under the assumption that the funds might not actually materialize. Eventually they did, and the school system also saved about $17 million on other projects over the course of the fiscal year, leaving the division with enough to cover the bonuses.
The proposal says that the bonus would be “for the purpose of recognizing the extraordinary contributions and sacrifices made by all Prince William County Public Schools employees during the COVID pandemic, with the balance of year-end funds reserved for enrollment uncertainty.”
Lateef said he hopes the plan will be approved with unanimous board support.
Originally, Superintendent Steve Walts – who will be retiring at the end of the month – proposed a 2% bonus for all employees with a $1,000 minimum payment, but a number of board members thought that would cost too much for employees in higher-paying positions.
At the same time, they thought, a flat $1,600 payment would be more significant as a percentage for some of the lower-paid workers such as facilities, food service and transportation staff that were more likely to be working in-person throughout the pandemic.
“Lisa specifically has been pushing to do some kind of hazard pay or bonus … it was just always unclear how much money we would have and if it was right to spend it before we knew how things would look at the end of the year,” Lateef told InsideNoVa on Monday.
“Everyone worked harder, everyone worked differently, … but the people that came in first, the bus drivers, the cafeteria workers, they had to pay for daycare, they had to pay for gas, they had to pay for all the things that the people who stayed home didn’t necessarily have to.”
The bonus payment would come after the board approved a 2.7% step increase for staff and a 2% cost-of-living increase in its fiscal year 2022 budget. The previous budget, passed just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to wreak havoc, didn’t include any cost-of-living adjustment due to revenue concerns.
