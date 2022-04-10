Nearly five months into her job heading up a new equity office for Prince William County Public Schools, Lucretia Brown says she’s almost ready to launch.
In a wide-ranging presentation recently to the Superintendent’s Advisory Council on Equity, Brown – the division’s chief equity officer – laid out some of her general philosophy and provided a 30,000-foot look at her duties, saying she’s spent much of her time thus far gathering information about the division’s 11,400-person workforce.
The presentation, she said, was an early step in the “launch” of her new role. Brown was introduced to the public as Superintendent LaTanya McDade’s highest-profile new hire in October, taking on a position the division described as unlike the role of supervisor of global learning and culturally responsive instruction, which Maria Burgos held until March 2021.
Since being hired, however, Brown has largely stayed out of public view. She has yet to make any presentations or share any input in open session at School Board meetings, and the division has declined InsideNoVa’s requests to interview her. Both McDade and Brown have turned down repeated requests to discuss Brown’s day-to-day work.
Without providing too many specifics about those activities, Brown described her position to the equity council last week as a cross-disciplinary job that reaches into other departments. Ultimately, though, Brown is responsible for the division’s informal diversity, equity and inclusion (or DEI) work.
“It’s not this marginalized position that sits out here and has to wait, if you will, for an opportunity to engage with other officers or work. It’s a bonafide discipline and office that’s rooted in the research that I’m sharing with you,” Brown told the committee at its meeting in late March. “A big concept that our superintendent has introduced in our division is the notion of interdependencies, and when you think of it, it is counter to that idea of bureaucratic silos, so making sure that as I fit into the environment and the [concepts] that were already here before I got here.”
Brown isn’t the chief DEI trainer, she said. Instead, she said her role is one that consults laterally with other division heads, advises McDade, and serves as a “change management specialist” who will interrogate practices and policies that exist within the division's many departments today and advise on what’s good, what needs tweaking and what should go.
Brown said her work will be rooted in McDade’s new four-year strategic plan as well as her proposed fiscal 2023 budget, which was presented to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday night and commits roughly $1.8 million to the Office of the Chief Equity Officer.
In it, Brown will oversee the work of 11 other full-time employees, though seven of those positions will be transferred from other offices. The new positions include a supervisor of family and community engagement, an administrative assistant and two new Title IX investigators.
The office’s budget initiatives for the coming fiscal year include the completion of an “equity audit” and a “resource equity diagnostic,” as well as family and community engagement and the completion of a “PWCS Equity Action Plan” that will span the entire division.
“The directional audit is really an analysis of organizational drivers, policies, budgets, capital improvement plans, curriculum … Where do we see the directional support in our policies, in our administrative [regulations], in our budget, that align to equity?” Brown said. “A lot of times when I’m doing this work, folks say, ‘We need an equity policy.’ And I always have to say, ‘Pump your breaks. How do we know that?’”
She said she was in the early stages of “phase two” of implementing the new office, with phase one being spent meeting with executive-level leaders and directors, leading the equity council and gathering facts.
In presenting to the council, Brown also discussed the significance of diversity among the division’s workforce in a county and school division as diverse as Prince William’s. Last year, the U.S. Census Bureau called the county the 10th most diverse locality in the U.S. and the most diverse county in Virginia. English-language learners account for 27.7% of the division’s students, and Prince William schools offer translation services in eight different languages, including Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, Farsi and Arabic.
Everyone, Brown said, including herself, has biases. But she told the equity council that it’s crucial for people and institutions to be cognizant of their biases and not let them go unchecked.
“I’m not talking about over discrimination – but when it’s covert, when it’s subtle discrimination, we want to build systems and processes that are objective and control for subjectivity where bias emerges,” Brown said. “That’s to say, we don’t care if you’re anti-racist or not. But when you come here, there’s an expectation of how you engage and how you educate our students in our community. And you’ve seen what our community demographics look like.”
Last May, the school division adopted an equity statement that lays out goals and “inclusive practices … to promote equity and excellence for all.”
But Brown is beginning her office’s work in earnest in a different climate than when she was first hired by the division from Allentown, Pa., where she was the Allentown School District’s deputy superintendent for equity.
Brown’s hiring was announced just weeks before Gov. Glenn Youngkin won election as a Republican running to increase parental input in public schools and against what he said was Critical Race Theory being taught in Virginia schools.
On the day he took office, Youngkin’s first executive order was to “end the use of inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, and to raise academic standards” in Virginia’s K-12 schools. Shortly after, he launched a tip line for anyone to report “divisive” concepts being taught in schools, though he’s repeatedly declined to make any of what’s been sent to the tip line public.
In February, the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction issued a preliminary report on “inherently divisive concepts” and CRT in public education, rescinding a series of Virginia Department of Education policies and resources aimed at achieving “equity” in the state’s education outcomes.
“Achieving equity, versus individual student achievement, is the emphasis,” the report on one state tool reads, explaining why it’s being rescinded.
In her presentation to the division’s equity council, though, Brown said her office’s work would remain in the clear from any state-level suspicions.
“There was a lot of consternation and angst as the new governor took his position and pushed out his executive orders,” Brown said. “You’ll see in this presentation and as you interface with me in launching this office, on this equity journey, there are many ways to advance this work. And it doesn’t sit or rest anywhere in language that’s divisive or inflammatory, because that’s counterproductive to bringing along the whole, the good of the whole, all of the cultures, races, genders and social identity groups that we represent.”
