Prince William County Public Schools announced earlier this month it has hired Monique Bookstein as the division’s new ombudsman.
She will begin in her role Jan. 3.
Bookstein joins the school system with skills in helping individuals address and resolve personal and systemic conflict, the school system said in a news release. She held various leadership roles with the FBI during 33 years there, including most recently serving as the chief ombudsman.
Bookstein earned her master’s degree in organizational leadership from Lewis University and a bachelor’s degree in legal studies, with a minor in criminal justice, from the University of Maryland.
She is a member of the International Ombudsman Association, the Coalition for Federal Ombudsman and the Intelligence Community Ombudsman Forum.
The school system’s Office of the Ombudsman was developed with the School Board’s approval in 2019.
The purpose of the office is to give parents, students and members of the school community access to an independent, impartial individual who can facilitate informal resolution of concerns, conflicts and problematic issues arising within the school system. The ombudsman also is authorized to bring systemic and organizational concerns to the attention of the School Board and the superintendent or her designee for resolution, the school system said.
