Amy Schott has been named Principal of the Year, and Jamie Dziuba has been chosen as Teacher of the Year by Prince William County Public Schools.
For the past 13 years, Schott has been principal at Rockledge Elementary School. She recently was appointed principal at Henderson Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year.
She began her career with Prince William schools in 2001 as a teacher of English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) at Lake Ridge Elementary School.
Schott has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Texas Christian University and a master’s in administration and supervision for grades K-12 from George Mason University. She holds endorsements in administration and supervision for grades K-12, early childhood education, elementary education, and English as a second language.
She also participated in the National Association of Elementary School Principals 2021 National Leaders Conference and advocated on behalf of principals, schools and students to ensure that lawmakers support public education and advance key K-12 priorities, according to a news release from the school system.
“I feel like it means we have an award-winning school community,” Schott said of her recognition. “We have an incredible PTA. I love my teachers, they're my dream team. … It's just as much an award for our teachers, students, parents, community – it’s a collective win.”
Dziuba is a seventh-grade mathematics and extended mathematics teacher at Fred M. Lynn Middle School. She joined the county school system in 2013 as a fourth-grade teacher at Yorkshire Elementary School.
For her undergraduate education, she pursued a degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies with a focus on mathematics and science, and she holds a master of arts in elementary education for grades K-6 from James Madison University. She holds an endorsement in algebra.
Outside the classroom, Dziuba is known for her collaboration with colleagues, sharing her detailed planning and successes in the classroom, according to the news release. She has also served as a mentor to former and current students and as an assistant coach for the girls’ softball team.
“I love to be involved in all aspects of my school because I enjoy working with students and my peers,” Dziuba said. “There are so many teachers who go above and beyond every day, so I'm honored to have been the one chosen and recognized.”
Nominees for outstanding teacher and principal of the year must be full-time employees of the county school system with at least five years of experience, three years of which must be in Prince William. Winners were selected by a committee that includes parents, teachers and principals.
