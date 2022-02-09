Prince William Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget continued to receive applause from School Board members, teachers and other members of the public at a division forum Monday night.
Unveiled at the Feb. 2 School Board meeting, McDade’s budget would provide a massive investment in the school division’s staff, with over 250 new instructional or counseling employees, a 4.2% cost-of-living raise for current employees and a step increase, which McDade says will come to an average raise of 7% for employees.
As far as new positions, the budget provides for a number of new positions spread across the division’s 94 schools, including:
- 100 full-time special education assistants
- 88 full-time kindergarten assistants
- 26 assistant principals
- 21 gifted program teachers
- 15 career counselors
- 13 instructional support assistants
Those investments are on top of new counselors and math specialists included in McDade’s COVID-19 learning-recovery plan paid for by federal relief money. Many of the budget’s target areas – like early childhood, post-graduation readiness and special education – flow from the division’s new four-year strategic plan, which the School Board formally adopted last week.
“First and foremost, this is a budget that is teacher and student-centric, with the bulk of our new investments going to support the classroom and our schools, where they are most needed,” McDade said in her presentation to the School Board. “This budget is exceptionally strong. We have an opportunity to advance the necessary work of supporting our students by investing in our classrooms, our schools and our staff.”
Improved family and community engagement is also a priority in the strategic plan, and McDade’s proposal would fund 35 new elementary school parent liaisons. And to help address security concerns, the budget includes 30 new security assistants – 17 for middle schools and 13 for high schools.
The massive influx of revenue – the proposed operating budget is $173 million, or 14.1%, larger than the current fiscal year’s – will largely be made possible through a 20% increase in state funding promised in former Gov. Ralph Northam’s outgoing budget. The final state numbers are subject to change until the General Assembly formally passes its budget, but the division is planning for $731.6 million coming from Richmond.
Prince William County is also kicking in $50.6 million more than it did last year, bringing its total contribution to $710 million. All told, the revenues allow the division to bring its per-pupil spending above the pre-Great Recession level in fiscal year 2009 for the first time when adjusted for inflation.
But at $15,662 budgeted per student for fiscal year 2023, Prince William will still probably be well behind Fairfax County, the only Virginia school division bigger than Prince William’s. Fairfax’s superintendent has proposed a budget that raises per pupil expenditures to $18,828. Loudoun County’s superintendent has yet to unveil his proposed budget.
A number of county residents who support a plan to bring data centers to the western part of the county spoke at the public budget hearing Monday night, asking that the School Board let the Prince William Board of County Supervisors – which has the final say on the data center proposal – know that the tax revenue could make the county’s schools more attractive for families and teachers.
Also speaking Monday night, Prince William Education Association President Maggie Hansford thanked McDade and the School Board for the proposed budget. Hansford is leading her union on a collective bargaining push, and association representatives are collecting signatures in school buildings.
“[This budget] really truly does reflect where our priorities lie, and it’s with our students and staff. Right now, we have classroom teachers working here for 15 years and they just moved past $60,000 a year,” Hansford said of the need for the raises in McDade’s proposal. “That isn’t a livable wage; it’s a hard way to find a pathway to retire. These are things that we need to ensure are a priority for our students and staff.”
Although the budget prioritizes increased staffing because many current teachers say they carry an overwhelming burden due to divisionwide staffing shortages, the school system will still have to find qualified employees to fill the new roles. The division began this school year short more than 150 teachers, well more than in a typical year, and shortages have persisted throughout the year.
The School Board will hold several work sessions on the proposed budget before voting on it in March. In April, it will go to the Board of County Supervisors for approval. The fiscal year begins July 1.
