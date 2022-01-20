Prince William County Schools are looking to stay competitive in the tight market for educational support staff.
On Jan. 14, Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced pay increases for tutors and substitute teachers in the hopes of attracting more candidates and cutting into the division’s current shortage. Hourly pay rates for PALS tutors, after-school tutors and hourly substitutes will increase from $16.81 to $17.81, McDade announced.
At the same time, the superintendent released details on a pledge she made to current teachers several months ago. Under her plan, county teachers who substitute during their planning period will earn an additional $30.45 per hour to compensate for missed planning time.
In the fall, a number of teachers pressed the administration and School Board over the amount of time they were spending covering classes for others, and how it was cutting into planning periods. McDade responded by promising that those teachers would be compensated.
Teachers who have spoken to InsideNoVa say that jumping in for a colleague has become a regular occurrence, made worse by the division’s growing shortfall of teachers and substitutes and the surge of COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant.
“Without substitutes, you’re doubling classes and putting children into a different place where teachers or staff can kind of supervise and just try their best to teach them something,” one teacher told InsdeNoVa last week, asking to remain anonymous for fear of backlash. “Teachers are under a lot of pressure to try to make sure to do the best they can to avoid quarantine. But it’s something where a lot of teachers, they’ve kind of thrown up their hands.”
When McDade announced the upcoming change to compensate teachers for lost planning time late last year, Maggie Hansford, president of the Prince William Education Association said, “Educators need to be compensated fairly for their work. Teachers are presently asked to work outside of their contractually obligated hours to teach in other classrooms during their allotted planning time, and are doing so without compensation.”
In her message last week, McDade said the school year has brought about “extraordinary challenges” and that the staff has continuously shown a commitment to students. In December, she said the staffing shortages have been one of the biggest challenges she wasn’t expecting when she took the job as superintendent last summer.
The announcement about increased tutor and teacher pay also comes as the PWEA is making its push for signatures to support collective bargaining, with union leaders saying the effort will give teachers a bigger voice in how division money is spent, and that more should be spent on attracting and retaining talent, as well as keeping the division competitive with nearby school systems.
