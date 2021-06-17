Prince William County Schools employees will end the school year with a bonus, as the school board approved a plan for $1,600 one-time payments at the end of the school year for full time employees Wednesday night.
Proposed by Coles District Board Member Lisa Zargarpur, the unanimous resolution dedicated just over $20 million in year-end funds for the bonuses. Next month, all full-time employees will receive a $1,600 payment (which will be prorated for those who weren’t employees the full year). A payment of $500 will go to part-time employees, active substitutes and temporary employees who earned at least $1,000 over the course of the year.
Division staff said that the money will come from nearly $36 million left over from the fiscal year 2021 budget and that no federal money is being used for the bonuses. At the start of the 2020-21 school year, the state had indicated that it wouldn’t cut school division allocations based on lower enrollments due to the pandemic, but the money wasn’t appropriated until earlier this year.
The division had budgeted under the assumption that the funds might not actually materialize. Eventually they did, and school division saved about $17 million on other projects over the course of the fiscal year as well, leaving the division with enough leftover for the bonus payments.
Originally, Superintendent Steve Walts -- who will be retiring following Wednesday’s board meeting -- proposed a 2% bonus for all employees with a $1,000 minimum payment, but a number of board members thought that would cost too much for employees in higher paying positions.
At the same time, they thought, a flat $1,600 payment would be more significant as a percentage for some of the lower-paid workers like facilities, food service and transportation staff that were more likely to be working in-person throughout the pandemic. Some public commenters, however, suggested that those who’d been working in person since the start of the pandemic should receive even more. Zargapur and Woodbridge District Member Loree Williams said it wouldn’t be possible to quantify exactly who deserved more than others, but that all school employees were deserving of a bonus.
“Yes, we’ve all had very many different ideas about what we could do or what we should do, and this is where we landed,” Zargapur said Wednesday night. “... You can’t say somebody’s contribution is better than someone else’s.”
Lateef told InsideNoVa before the vote that the payments were meant to celebrate the contributions and sacrifices of schools staff throughout the pandemic.
“Lisa specifically has been pushing to do some kind of hazard pay or bonus … it was just always unclear how much money we would have and if it was right to spend it before we knew how things would look at the end of the year,” Lateef said. “Everyone worked harder, everyone worked differently, … but the people that came in first, the bus drivers, the cafeteria workers, they had to pay for daycare, they had to pay for gas, they had to pay for all the things that the people who stayed home didn’t necessarily have to.”
The bonus payment comes after the board approved a 2.7% step increase for staff and a 2% cost-of-living increase in its fiscal year 2022 budget. The previous budget, passed just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to wreak havoc, didn’t include any cost-of-living adjustment due to revenue concerns.
