Prince William County’s school system says it’s evaluating the new state policies regarding treatment of transgender students but will continue to support “an inclusive environment for all students and staff.”
According to new “model policies” released by the Virginia Department of Education on Sept. 16, students must have permission from parents to change their name and gender at school and use bathrooms that correspond with the “sex they were assigned at birth.”
Additionally, the policy changes seem to suggest that teachers can not be compelled to use a student’s preferred pronouns or name if they “may be contrary to their personal or religious beliefs.”
The biggest immediate impact for school systems across the commonwealth could come from the parental consent policy, which would force transgender, gender non-binary or genderfluid students to inform their parents or guardians in order to be called by their preferred name or pronouns in school.
As for bathroom use, the VDOE document itself acknowledges the superseding federal law established in Grimm v. Gloucester, in which the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that Gavin Gramm, a transgender student in Gloucester County, had the right to use the boys bathroom in school.
“Like every school division, PWCS is currently evaluating the model policies and will evaluate any revisions to its current policies and procedures that may be needed to remain in compliance with state and federal law,” Diana Gulotta, the school system’s director of communications, said in a statement to InsideNoVa. “PWCS remains committed to its nondiscrimination policy inclusive of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation. PWCS supports an inclusive environment for all students and staff.”
School Board Chair Babur Lateef – having already joined, with the board, in one lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the VDOE on mask mandates earlier this year – told InsideNoVa the board is exploring the “legal implications” of the new policies.
But others have suggested that lawsuits are likely to come, whether from a student who can claim harm from the new policy or from school systems looking to pre-empt the policies – which don’t take effect until the end of October – through an injunction.
Del. Danica Roem, D-13th District, said that in her estimation, the policies violated the Grimm decision and the Virginia Human Rights Act prohibiting discrimination in education. In Roem’s opinion, another part of the policy mandating that athletics participation be determined by “biological sex” could also be challenged.
“On every level, at the local level, state level, federal level, I believe he does not have the authority,” Roem, elected in 2017 as the state’s first transgender lawmaker, said of Youngkin. “It’s in direct violation of the law.”
Lateef wouldn’t say whether the School Board would be interested in joining another lawsuit, but he told InsideNoVa that the board “had made efforts to keep schools safe for everyone.”
“We will continue to do so,” he said. “We have not needed rules from the VDOE or any governor to tell our School Board how to act with kindness and compassion for all.”
Like all 131 school divisions in the state, Prince William County Schools has been complying with 2021 model policies issued under Gov. Ralph Northam’s VDOE, which required no “substantiating evidence” for a student to use names or pronouns that differed from what they were assigned at birth.
Youngkin’s administration says that the new model policies are meant to protect “parental rights” by not allowing students to change the way they identify in school without any notice.
“The 2022 model policy posted delivers on the governor’s commitment to preserving parental rights and upholding the dignity and respect of all public school students,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said in a statement. “It is not under a school’s or the government’s purview to impose a set of particular ideological beliefs on all students. Key decisions rest, first and foremost, with the parents.”
But Roem said the rules around parental notification represent a one-size-fits-all approach that could put some children in harm’s way.
She said she is all for parental rights, but that some students don’t tell parents about their gender identity for a reason, and that Youngkin might be trying to score political points with Republican base voters ahead of a 2024 presidential run “on the backs of my student constituents and his alike.”
“It’s impossible to ensure the safety of every kid who you’d actually be forcing to be outed at home,” she told InsideNoVa. “The fact is that more than 40% of homeless youths identify as LGBTQ and that’s because many of them get kicked out of their homes when they come out … Trans kids get bullied relentlessly, they get physically beat up, they get emotionally abused.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.