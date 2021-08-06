School buses will run at full capacity again, physical distancing won’t be required for students or staff, and for the second year in a row all breakfast and lunch meals will be provided free for students when they return to Prince William County Schools starting Aug. 23.
With 97% of students expected to return for in-person learning, the division’s back-to-school plan projects a school year that more closely resembles the fall of 2019 than 2020, though two components of last year will remain: free meals and the recently-announced mask mandate for students and staff.
Bell times will remain as they were before the pandemic, though the School Board is exploring the option of changing start times for the 2022-23 school year based on research that shows that older students perform better in the classroom with slightly later start times.
Starting in 2020, the division used a number of waivers to the 1946 Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act to fully fund two meals per day for each student through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The waivers will continue into this year, according to Adam Russo, the director of school food and nutrition services.
“During the pandemic, so many of our families have been impacted both financially and with different responsibilities at home. To have the opportunity to take planning and packing lunch off of a family’s plate, I think is a big time-saver for our families first and foremost, and also there’s a cost savings for families,” Russo told InsideNoVa. “Beyond that, the meals that we serve are incredibly high in nutrient value and of high quality, so it’s incredibly important for families to trust us to provide those meals for their students.”
Also as with last year, all students will be provided laptops by their school. A small minority of families have elected to keep their PWCS students at home for the start of the school year, meaning virtual learning will continue for some, along with the option to quickly return to in-person learning at any point in the semester.
On Tuesday, the division held a webinar for families who have opted to keep their students virtual this fall. New Superintendent LaTanya McDade said that while students could transition at any time from virtual to in-person learning, the opposite would not be true.
“We are committed to continuity for every student, classroom and teacher. And switching back and forth as occurred last year is detrimental to learning,” McDade said during the virtual presentation. She added that families whose students have particular medical needs can apply for an exemption.
Unlike some divisions in the state, Prince William won’t be relying primarily on Virtual Virginia for its virtual curriculum. For the nearly 1,400 children enrolled virtually in elementary school, the division is contracting with Proximity Learning, whose teachers will be providing the bulk of virtual instruction, although students will remain attached to their base elementary schools.
Most virtual middle schoolers will be taught by teachers from their base school, with a limited number of concurrent instruction classes led by teachers who volunteered to teach virtual and in-person students concurrently and “demonstrated strengths in using the tech to support that instruction,” said Bill Bixby, associate superintendent for middle schools.
Most high school instruction will be carried out through Virtual Virginia and the county’s own virtual high school.
The masking policy was the first major decision by McDade, who began her role July 1. It falls in line with other public school divisions in Northern Virginia as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health guidance for areas with “substantial” spread of COVID-19.
Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, all students and staff will be required to wear masks when on buses or indoors, other than when eating or playing instruments. For those who are vaccinated, masks will not be required during indoor athletics, though they’ll be recommended for unvaccinated students and staff. Masks will not be needed for any outdoor activities, including sports.
“My commitment is to the safety of all students, teachers, employees, and families,” McDade wrote in an open letter to students, families and staff on Monday. “And we are committed to limiting disruptions to student learning caused by quarantines or illnesses, as well as ensuring we have the staffing necessary to avoid shuttering classrooms or schools... Many of us are experiencing pandemic fatigue and a real desire to return to normal. However, we are still in this together and will get through this.”
After falling to almost none in late spring, COVID-19 cases have risen both in Prince William and the region over the past month due primarily to the spread of the Delta variant.
With the masking in place, full classes will no longer be required to quarantine if one person is exposed to COVID-19. Last year, that wasn’t the case, and students and teachers were required to stay out of school until further testing could be done.
This week, the Prince William Health District held two “back-to-school” vaccine clinics, offering both the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine approved for children ages 12 through 17.
McDade was not available to discuss the return plan.
School Board Chair Babur Lateef said thus far there has been no discussion of requiring vaccines among those eligible for them.
Lateef told InsideNoVa that although he personally didn’t want to see the mask mandate, he was more concerned with seeing students back in the classroom without disruptions.
“The quarantining was so disruptive. That was one of the things that just created a disruption for classrooms, for teachers, for school principals. It was awful,” he said. “And since [in-person learning is] my highest priority, even though I don’t like the universal masking idea, if this will help me get to my highest priority, that’s what I’m supporting.”
