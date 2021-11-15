Prince William County school officials hope that with COVID-19 vaccines now available to children ages 5 and up, the days of school closures and mass quarantining are coming to an end. And some hope that masks will come off next.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for children’s doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and the Prince William Health District opened up appointments for up to 1,000 children a day to be vaccinated at its clinic in the former Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills. Children’s doses of the vaccine also became available at select CVS pharmacies and other locations.
Previously, only children aged 12 and up were eligible for vaccination, but now nearly all Prince William students will be eligible, meaning quarantines from school could be drastically cut.
Students and staff who come into close contact with a COVID-19 case but are vaccinated won’t have to quarantine and miss in-person school days unless they show symptoms of the virus. The division recommends 14 days of quarantine for unvaccinated students, but if no symptoms have developed, a student can return after seven days if they receive a negative test result performed after day five.
Earlier this week, 421 county school students were in quarantine and 116 were isolated, but with over 90% of staff members vaccinated, according to School Board Chair Babur Lateef, only 11 staff members are in quarantine. Those numbers are generally much lower than they were earlier in the school year, when more than 1,000 students and staff were in quarantine or isolation.
So far, only Bennett Elementary School has had to close entirely because of an outbreak. The Manassas-area school closed to in-person instruction for a week in early October after an outbreak of more than 30 COVID-19 cases in the school drove the health district to recommend classes be suspended.
Lateef said he is encouraging parents to talk to their pediatricians and seek the vaccine for their children.
“With vaccinations happening for the 5- to 11-year-olds, I think that alone will cut our quarantining significantly because once kids are vaccinated, they don’t have to quarantine,” he said. “I believe if kids get vaccinated, there will be far less quarantining and we’ll be able to move forward and hopefully lift the mask rules in the spring or early next year.”
Lateef said the division has not yet considered adding the COVID-19 vaccination to the litany of immunizations K-12 students are required to have.
Lateef, a Democrat, and others are also pushing for the entire quarantine system in Virginia public schools to be rethought. Lateef has called for the implementation of a system that Massachusetts schools have used, called “test-to-stay,” in which students receive a test immediately after exposure and have to quarantine only if the result is positive. He also supports limiting the number of symptoms that students have to quarantine for.
Gainesville District School Board member Jennifer Wall, a Republican, joined those calls at last week’s board meeting and said she “heard” parents who had spoken in opposition to the division’s continued indoor mask requirement. Any changes to the broader outline of the quarantine system or masking would need approval from the Virginia Department of Health.
“I have long felt that state and federal policy has sort of lost the message a little bit and is drifting with no clear metrics in the end goal. … And at this point, it is my personal feeling that there is a badly-needed adjustment at the state and federal level,” Wall said. “I have long felt that we are over-quarantining our students.”
For now, though, the easiest way to avoid costly quarantines for students and parents, is to get vaccinated. Children between 5 and 11 will receive one-third of the adult dose for the Pfizer vaccine three weeks apart. The vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective in adults, and the clinical trial data submitted to the Food and Drug Administration showed the same for the child doses.
“This has not been easy and has been a challenging time for everyone,” Superintendent LaTanya McDade said. “The vaccine is a pathway out of the pandemic and they are the safest measure we can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Families and caregivers are encouraged to consult with a medical provider regarding vaccination to determine if your child is eligible for the vaccine.”
