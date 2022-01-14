Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is pledging to unmask Virginia’s schoolchildren, but don’t expect Prince William County to follow suit.
Officials at Prince William County Schools are waiting to see exactly what Youngkin’s directive on school masking says. What is clear is that he will end Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order requiring universal masking in indoor settings at K-12 schools. But he has indicated that he would also like to give parents a choice in whether or not to follow local school division mandates, which would effectively ban division-wide mandates in a move similar to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s. Abbott’s ban is currently moving through the courts after legal challenges.
“The governor cannot ban mask mandates, schools make those decisions,” Youngkin told CBS’ WTKR-TV in Norfolk on Wednesday. “We will, in fact, then also make sure that schools allow parents to exercise their rights for what’s best for their children to opt out of those mandates.”
Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced the decision to require universal masking in county schools before Northam’s statewide announcement, but it’s unclear if Youngkin will try to force divisions to allow unmasked students based on parental choice. Prince William County Schools said they’ll wait and see what comes from Richmond after tomorrow’s inauguration.
“We are aware that the incoming Governor may announce executive orders that modify guidance on masks and vaccines. Currently, PWCS COVID-19 mitigations remain unchanged, including mask requirements. We will continue to evaluate local, state, and national guidance, and communicate any updates as they are determined,” the division said in a statement.
School Board Chair Babur Lateef told InsideNoVa that the division’s policy is up to McDade, though the board itself could step in if it wanted to see a change, but he said that right now a mask-optional policy wouldn’t have sufficient support on the school board, especially if McDade still wanted universal masking.
Lateef said that the situation could change slightly if Youngkin’s medical advisory and incoming Virginia Department of Health leadership issues new masking guidance for schools, which could shift the burden of liability away from school divisions if someone gets seriously ill. The school division has already undone certain mitigation strategies like distancing on school buses and is expected to shorten quarantine requirements soon.
But Lateef said that there’s little appetite to adjust masking policy during the Omicron surge.
“The highest priority is keeping kids in-person, keeping kids safe, keeping teachers safe and let’s see what happens when the peak comes down,” Lateef said. “The next mitigation we’re going to is, I think in the next week or two, we’re going to follow current CDC guidance for five days in isolation, so that’ll be the next level. And then, I think, in a month or two we can start talking about masks.”
On Friday, the division reported a record number of students either isolating with COVID or quarantining due to close contact for the school year, at 1,476 and 2,217 students, respectively. When schools let out for what would become an extended winter break, just 283 students were isolating with COVID, though the division’s numbers are imperfect and are dependent on when and how cases are reported.
(1) comment
Why is it always, "And then, I think, in a month or two we can start talking about ..." lifting restrictions.? Yet, somehow, that day never seems to arrive.
Liability seems to be the only reason to retain these restrictions. With the Omicron variant, most people's illness is not severe. Using the number of students quarantining is not a reliable indication of the number of those sick. One family member had slight sniffles for only one day, but because she tested positive, she and her two brothers (who tested negative) were forced to quarantine for 5 days. If this is typical, the number of those who actually have the illness is 1/3 of those in quarantine. Since when have we decided to quarantine children for symptoms less severe than the common cold? There are downsides to requiring masks. Yes, there are benefits, but those benefits must offset the downsides of masking requirements. At this stage of the disease, it would appear they do not.
