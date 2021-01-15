The number two administrator in Prince William County Public Schools will, like his boss, retire this year, the school system announced this week.
Keith Imon, deputy superintendent of schools, submitted his retirement letter this week. He joins Superintendent Steve Walts, both of whom will retire at the end of June.
Imon and Walts have worked together for 23 years, first at the school system in Greece, N.Y., and then in Prince William.
Imon joined the Prince William school system in 2005, first working as associate superintendent for communications and technology services for 12 years until being promoted to deputy superintendent in 2017. He has over 45 years of service in public education.
Walts expressed his personal appreciation for Imon’s support, particularly during the pandemic, and thanked him for doing a “super job” on keeping his part of their agreement to buoy each other and not both be “down on the same day.”
“Mr. Imon is a superior educator who is intelligent, task-oriented, innovative, a problem solver, and a wonderful human being as the icing on the cake," Walts added.
As associate superintendent, Imon focused on enhancing student learning and community engagement through the power of communications and technology, the school system said in a news release. He guided the integration of technology into classroom instruction and crafted the division’s technology improvement plan. Imon led successful legislative lobbying for the school system on a host of educational priorities.
In addition, his outreach efforts helped make the school system and its SPARK Education Foundation national leaders in securing division and school business partnerships and support, generating approximately $4 million in annual revenue and extensive in-kind assistance for students and teachers.
Imon, who started out as an elementary school teacher, thanked Walts in the retirement letter he submitted to him on Jan. 12.
“We set out to create and implement the school division’s new mission of Providing A World-Class Education,” Imon said. “And while such a mission can never be fully realized, as it is an ongoing journey and ever-changing undertaking, I truly believe that you assembled a leadership team that has successfully worked to make our mission a reality. Having worked in three states and five school divisions, I can honestly say that the professionalism, knowledge, collegiality, and camaraderie of the team is the absolute best.”
Walts announced his retirement last summer after the school board did not take a vote to extend or renew his contract when it expires this summer. His decision followed an investigation into 20,000 Twitter messages Walts shared with over 2,000 county students and a subsequent defamation lawsuit filed against Walts by former School Board Chair Ryan Sawyers.
The school board has hired an outside recruiting firm to help it hire the system's next superintendent.
