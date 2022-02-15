Mask mandates are still in effect for Prince William County schools, but Superintendent LaTanya McDade says the division is closely monitoring developments from the General Assembly.
On Monday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed SB 739, which had already cleared the State Senate and would ban mandatory mask mandates in Virginia schools effective July 1. On Tuesday, however, Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent it back to the senate with an emergency amendment that it would move that date up to March 1. It’s now up to the senate to accept or reject that amendment.
“PWCS will be reviewing and revising our mitigation strategies as necessary to be consistent with the final version of the new legislation,” McDade said in a message to division families Tuesday evening. “As always, any changes to our mitigation strategies will be made thoughtfully with the safety, health, and instructional needs of our students and staff at the forefront.”
McDade went on to say that the division would monitor developments in Richmond and that she would “provide an update Friday evening.” For now, though, masks would be staying on.
Prince William County Schools and six other divisions were successful in winning a temporary stay of Youngkin’s executive order ending mask mandates in public schools across the state from a circuit court judge in Arlington. Her ruling leaned on a law passed by the General Assembly in 2021 that instructed school divisions to offer in-person learning and adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidance on mitigating the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent practicable. The seven school divisions said that meant maintaining mask rules, which the CDC continues to recommend.
But shortly after that stay was handed down in Arlington, the General Assembly looked to take matters into its own hands. Two Democrats joined 19 Republicans to pass the new bill with a 21-17 vote.
On Monday, it cleared the House of Delegates on a party-line vote.
PWC school superintendent McDade was quoted in the article as saying, "As always, any changes to our mitigation strategies will be made thoughtfully with the safety, health, and instructional needs of our students and staff at the forefront.”
If there were any truth to this statement, there would never have been a school mask mandate in the first place. Neither the European Union CDC nor the WHO recommend general masking for children under 12 and never did, even pre-vaccine.
Forcing otherwise healthy children to mask is nothing more than state-sponsored child abuse.
PWC’s diversity hire superintendent is quite the deranged freak. She seems to have some obsession with children wearing masks. Glad you hired her out of biggest s***hole school system in the country.
