Prince William County Public Schools has appointed Catherine Porter-Lucas as a second associate superintendent for middle schools.
Porter-Lucas, who has been principal of Gainesville Middle School since 2014, joins William Bixby, who also serves as an associate superintendent for middle schools. Porter-Lucas and Bixby will provide support and direction to the 17 county middle schools, as well as Porter and Pennington traditional schools.
Porter-Lucas has 21 years of experience in numerous instructional and leadership roles in the county school system. She began her career as a language arts and world history teacher at Parkside Middle School and subsequently worked as a teacher at Bull Run and Hampton Middle Schools.
She also worked as an administrative intern at Battlefield High School and as a summer school assistant principal at Gainesville and Parkside Middle Schools. She was assistant principal at Battlefield High from 2009 through 2014.
Ms. Porter-Lucas has done a good job in her schools. She will be a positive addition to the middle school administrative team. Congratulations!
