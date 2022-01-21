Prince William County Public Schools will require shorter quarantine times for COVID-19 starting next week, bringing the division’s policy into alignment with Centers for Disease Control guidance in a change promised by Superintendent LaTanya McDade last week.

On Friday evening, the division sent a notice to families detailing the new policy. For unvaccinated students or staff, a five-day quarantine will now be required for close contacts of COVID, but no quarantine will be required for fully vaccinated contacts who don’t show symptoms or have had a confirmed COVID case within the previous 90 days.

The change does not apply to pre-kindergarten students.

For students who test positive, isolation will still be required for a full 10 days, as the division says the new five-day masking period that the CDC recommends after five days of isolation for positive cases is untenable with school cafeteria set-ups.

But teachers can now return to work from a positive COVID case after five days of isolation.

In her message, McDade reiterated that the division’s universal mask mandate for students, staff and visitors will remain in place, despite an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin that goes into effect Monday and allows parents to opt their children out of masking requirements in schools.

“In compliance with the current law, the PWCS masking requirements … in place since the first day of school remain in effect until such time as PWCS receives clarification on the conflict between the Governor’s recent Executive Order and existing state and federal law,” McDade wrote.

McDade urged parents to follow the school system's mandate.

"We appreciate your continued cooperation by having your student wear a mask, as they have done very well all year," she added. "We also thank you for your support and respect for our school administrators and staff, who are obligated to enforce these legal requirements."

As of Friday, the school system’s COVID dashboard showed 1,398 students and 360 staff members isolating because of COVID-19 cases, with another 2,969 students and 27 staff members in quarantine. The school system has about 90,000 students and 10,000 staff members.

Earlier Friday afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued additional guidance regarding his executive order allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates. While the new guidance primarily addressed mitigation strategies other than masks, Youngkin said in a statement that until courts rule on the validity of his order in relation to existing state law, parents should listen to school administrators.

“I have said all along that we are going to stand up for parents. Executive Order 2 is not about pro-masks versus anti-mask, it’s about empowering parents," he said. "I am confident that the Virginia Supreme Court will rule in the favor of parents, reaffirming the parental rights clearly laid out in the Virginia code... In the meantime, I urge all parents to listen to their principal, and trust the legal process."