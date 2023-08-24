Prince William County Public Schools has published its list of teaching materials deemed “sexually explicit,” which parents can opt their students out of being taught under a state law that went into effect at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

After reviewing curriculum materials in the run-up to the new year, school division officials put 113 books and plays on the list of “sexually explicit materials.”

The list includes a slew of literary classics like George Orwell’s “1984” and Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man,” contemporary best-sellers like Celeste Ng’s “Little Fires Everywhere” and Bryan Stevenson’s “Just Mercy,” as well as ancient texts like Sophocles’ “Oedipus Rex” and Ovid’s “Metamorphoses.”

The list also features several middle and high school standards. Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five” and Sandra Cisneros’ “The House on Mango Street” are both featured, as are three novels from Toni Morrison: “Beloved,” “Home” and “The Blues Eye.” Three Tennessee Williams plays – “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “The Glass Menagerie” – also appear.

Materials put on the list mean that a parent can opt their student out of learning that text and instead be taught alternative texts with no cost to a student’s grade.

The list, the first that the county’s school system has developed, is the result of a state law passed during the 2022 General Assembly. The Republican-backed bill won enough Democratic support in the state Senate to eventually be signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, mandating that the Virginia Department of Education develop guidelines on sexually explicit materials and that local school boards adopt the new policies in preparation for the 2023-24 school year.

Per the school division’s ensuing policy, “Sexually explicit content means (a) any description of or (b) any picture, photograph, drawing, motion picture film, digital image or similar visual representation depicting sexual bestiality, a lewd exhibition of nudity, as defined in this policy, coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism.”

The policy stipulates that materials “shall not be designated as sexually explicit based solely on the sexual orientation of the characters therein,” but several books featuring gay protagonists – like Casey McQuinn’s “Red, White & Royal Blue” – made the list for meeting parts of the division’s explicit definition.

The policy could also affect how art history classes are taught to some students in the division, as one textbook, “Modern Art: A History from Impressionism to Today,” is featured on the list, presumably for depictions of nudity.

Under the state law, instructional material featuring sexually explicit material that could be used instructionally must be identified, and school principals must provide written notice to parents or guardians of such material at least 30 days prior to it being used.

The vast majority of the texts included on Prince William’s list are used only in high school curricula, although 10 middle school texts also met the division’s standard, including Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle,” Stevenson’s “Just Mercy,” Cisneros’ “The House on Mango Street” and Tupac Shakur’s “The Rose that Grew from Concrete.”