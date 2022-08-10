Police have charged a resident security officer at Covington Harper Elementary School in Dumfries with possession of a weapon on school property.
Officers were called to the school at 2500 River Heritage Blvd. at 2:38 p.m. for a report of a firearm on school property, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
The security resident at the school was found to be in "possession of firearms and firearm parts while on school grounds," Carr said.
Officers located and took possession of the property without incident. While investigating, officers determined at no point was the firearm brandished or fired on school grounds, Carr said.
Robert Wilson Jr., 37, was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and held without bond, Carr said.
Security residents live in trailers or apartments at several county schools in exchange for security services.
Gun control laws only punish the good guys. This guy needs a gun. Perhaps the doofuses in charge are not familiar with all the teenagers in Prince William carrying illegal guns. Cops never confront these kids until they shoot someone.
Are schools considered both drug-free and firearms-free zones? I know they’re supposed to be drug-free but the second part I’m not certain. As a security guard who must stay at a large school building at night, I would think he might need a firearm, if only to protect himself. People have been known to break into and trespass in schools at night to engage in theft or destruction and they’re usually not the kindest of individuals to encounter.
Firearm Free in the Commonwealth.
Didn't George Allen pass that law?
Well, they actually are not guards probably due to liability I guess. PWCS has unarmed school security which are DCJS certified (Dept. Of criminal justice services) that patrol the county schools in a vehicle and have a police scanner radio, but the security residents themselves aren't certified in any credentials to live on campus. The only ones who could posesses a weapon lawfully would be security residents who are law enforcement professionals.
They provide very basic security procedures, and don't need any license to do so.
If this person is supposed to provide school security, why shouldn't he have a firearm? Is he only allowed to use harsh words? If he is not trained and certified with a firearm, what is the point of him holding that position? The story is incomplete. Another IN anti-gun hit piece?
Moron, Another anti-gun hit piece? You are a liar! It is not dumb deplorable.
This case is tricky. Hopefully they give him some leniency seeing that he was a live-in security officer for PWC.
Not a credentialed security officer. They are residents and obviously are aware of this law during the vetting process.
He'll probably, if not already asked to move out, will be relieved of his duties. Criminally, don't know what will happen. They'll take his record into consideration. He broke a rule of the living agreement, and also the law.
