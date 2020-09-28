Prince William County Public Schools announced eight new positive staff or student COVID-19 tests from Friday, bringing its total number of positives up to 33 since the start of September. Since Monday, Sept. 21, there have been 26 positive cases.
One of those cases is Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's wife, who visited Washington-Reid Preschool Center on Tuesday as part of a "back to school" tour. Pamela Northam and her husband both tested positive for the virus later in the week.
"The visit was arranged by Smart Beginnings Greater Prince William, an independent public-private partnership organization supporting kindergarten readiness, to showcase Ms. Northam’s support for early childhood education," Prince William school officials said in a statement. "Ms. Northam visited two classrooms during the tour and met with staff. All PWCS staff and students were wearing face-coverings during the visit. PWCS is working with local health officials and school administrators to identify the small number of close contacts that occurred and provide proper notifications. PWCS is thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the school."
On Friday, two new positives were reported from Pattie Elementary School. Occoquan Elementary, Loch Lomond Elementary, Rippon Middle School, Bel Air Elementary, Kelly Leadership Center and Washington-Reid Elementary, from Pamela Northam's visit, all reported one new case each.
On Thursday, positive tests were added from Porter Traditional School, Woodbridge Middle School, Saunders Middle School, Minnieville Elementary and Battlefield High School. None had close contacts as they were all working or learning on a virtual-only basis. Porter Traditional and Saunders have now had three positive tests since last Tuesday.
The school division released the full list of positive tests and associated schools on a new page on its website Friday. According to division staff, the page will be continually updated as the semester progresses.
According to the list, the last 15 positives had no known close contacts because they were working on a virtual basis. Only six of the total positives are listed as having had close contacts with other staff and community members. Since Monday
In August, the county’s school board decided to begin the school year with virtual-only instruction but stipulated that it had the goal of returning students to schools with a 50% “hybrid” model starting Nov. 10 with the beginning of the second marking period.
Last week, the division released some of its plan for a potential return in November, saying that most students would have a staggered school week of in-person learning two days per week. Parents can, however, opt out of in-person learning. The school division has re-opened the Return to Learn form in ParentVUE through Oct. 4 to allow parents and guardians the opportunity to update their selection of virtual or in-person learning in the second quarter.
The school board could move forward with the 50% plan, but also under consideration is the option to only send the division’s youngest students back to classrooms or continue as is with virtual learning. The next board meeting is Oct. 7.
"Ms. Northam visited two classrooms during the tour and met with staff. All PWCS staff and students were wearing face-coverings during the visit."
I know for a fact this is untrue. Washington Reid is a preschool made up of very young developmentally delayed students, my daughter being one of them. During drop off and pick up there are very few students who wear masks. One of the classrooms she visited was my daughter's and she nor her other classmate wear a mask. They are two years old, non-verbal, and do not understand.
Absolutely irresponsible and unnecessary to allow her to visit to "show her support for early childhood education." These are very young, vulnerable lives she put at risk.
I'm sure you are concerned about your child, but preschoolers are at the absolute lowest risk for contracting the disease, having symptoms if they do, or spreading the disease. That's why they generally don't have to wear masks. And the risk of anyone contracting the disease during the brief visit is minimal. The CDC defines contact with someone as 15 minutes or more and closer than six feet. I highly doubt she was in close proximity to any person or group of people for a significant amount of time, particularly if she was unmasked.
It seems like the school district is working hard to claim as many Covid cases as possible. How can the school district take responsibility for the governor's wife having the virus or students who aren't even at school? Wouldn't it be more beneficial if we had some idea of who might possibly be spreading the disease? Right now, all I see are individual cases with no indication that it is spreading, which, to me, means that the safety measures in place are working (as has been the case across the country) and everyone should go back to school. But the number -- 33 cases -- will certainly get parents and teachers stirred up so the school board can change their mind about returning to in-person learning again.
