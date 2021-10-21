Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced Wednesday that Prince William County Schools will begin paying teachers and other school staff for extra time in buildings at the end of school days waiting for buses to take children home.

The change comes in response to pleas from teachers around the division asking to be compensated for additional time spent in school buildings. A number of teachers have come to speak before the school board about the issue in recent weeks, describing hours spent waiting for buses to complete pick-ups. The division, like many others around Virginia and the U.S., is dealing with a significant shortage in bus drivers, forcing many buses to double routes, delaying pick-ups and drop-offs.

McDade said the additional pay would come from the division’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, which were passed by Congress back in March. Further details on the policy or how much it is expected to cost the division were not immediately available Wednesday night, but Communications Director Diana Gulotta said more details would be shared with school staff this week.

“Those staff are going above and beyond to adapt to the needs of this moment, and their dedication is a testament to the caliber of people we have in our district,” McDade said. “To that end, we will be paying staff … remaining beyond contract hours to supervise children that are waiting for buses.”