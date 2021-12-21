The Prince William County school division is pledging a series of graduation and testing improvements between now and 2026 as part of its new strategic plan, with goals of erasing pandemic learning setbacks and improving on pre-COVID results.
The plan, called “Vision 2025,” includes five commitment sections: for student achievement, “climate and culture,” community engagement and “organizational coherence.” The first, and “most critical,” includes a series of goals for student performance and graduation.
The division aims to have 60% of high school graduates meeting SAT “college readiness” benchmarks in reading and math, 85% of grade 3-8 students deemed proficient on reading and math standards of learning tests, 80% of elementary students reading at grade level by the third grade and a 10% decrease in dropout rates for students with disabilities and English-language learners. It also sets a goal of a 10 percentage-point bump in reading, math and science “pass advanced” SOL rates for grades 3-11.
The plan also sets a goal of Virginia Department of Education accreditation for all schools. All county schools were accredited for the 2018-19 school year and all but one – the brand new John D. Jenkins Elementary, which was given conditional accreditation – were accredited for 2019-2020, the last year the state released an accreditation report before the pandemic.
The division will need to overcome a number of challenges stemming from the pandemic, including falling test scores and division-wide staffing shortages, to meet the goals laid out in the plan. As far as college readiness, last school year 49% of seniors took SAT tests, and of those who did, 52% met the SAT benchmarks for “college readiness,” a number that actually grew slightly from its pre-pandemic level.
Reading and math SOL scores, on the other hand, have plummeted since the pandemic began. Just 49% of students in grades 3-8 passed spring 2021 math SOL tests and 68% passed the reading section. Divisionwide, 72% of students passed reading tests (down from 79 in spring of 2019), and 54% passed math tests (down from 83%). Black and Hispanic students fared the worst, growing the division’s racial achievement gap, while economically-disadvantaged students and English-learners also saw big drop-offs in test scores as well.
As a whole, minority students make up over 70% of the division’s student population, roughly half of Prince William students are considered economically disadvantaged, one quarter are English-learners and 13% have disabilities.
Earlier this semester, Superintendent LaTanya McDade and her staff published the division’s Unfinished Learning Plan, which will use federal relief money to try to address the more immediate impacts of the pandemic and school closures. McDade has called that plan a multi-year endeavor, and it promises to add intensive tutoring and other classroom resources for students who have struggled – both academically and socially – through the pandemic.
Developed with input from over 4,000 staffers, parents, students and other community-members, the new strategic plan lays out a series of strategies for achieving the academic goals laid out, reiterating the division’s commitment to focusing on the “instructional core” inside the classroom, something that it promised to do in the Unfinished Learning Plan.
“The instructional core consists of the teacher (knowledge and skills), the student (engagement), and the course content/curriculum (rigor and relevance) encompassing the task that students are doing all centrally placed as three cornerstones,” the plan reads. “Research demonstrates that the task predicts the performance of the student in the subject area the student is learning. This means that the task in which students are engaged must align with the content learning standard (including the level of cognitive demand of that standard).
The division is also promising to expand AP, IB and Cambridge course offerings, something McDade gained notoriety for during her time in Chicago Public Schools.
Additionally, the plan pledges to train all staff in the “multi-tiered systems of support” framework aimed at identifying and targeting students who are struggling with academic or behavioral problems for additional support, as well as early-dyslexia screening for all students. Additionally, the division plans to add three new preschool classes each year “to serve an additional 200 students and their families,” which the plan says will improve school readiness and early literacy rates. It will also expand progress monitoring for preschool special education programs.
In terms of graduation and post-secondary success, the division’s goal is to increase on-time graduation from 92.8% in 2021 to 95%; add staff to help students with their “post-secondary plan;” grow dual-enrollment participation and boost post-secondary education enrollment among students with disabilities minority students, economically-disadvantaged students and English-language learners by 10 percentage points.
“Our job as a school division goes well beyond us handing off that diploma on the stage at graduation,” McDade said at the division’s SPARK foundation reception last week. “We are ultimately for our students’ post-secondary success and ensuring that they are able to realize rewarding careers, economic mobility and live a fulfilling life.”
The division also plans to add four new career and technical education course offerings and to increase participation in CTE programs among graduates. The plan lays out other goals for apprenticeships, internships and summer jobs for high schoolers, as well as increased transition planning for students with disabilities graduating from school.
At the SPARK reception, McDade said she’d recently met with local trade unions and called on local businesses and others to help the school division make summer jobs available for 3,500 rising seniors, a goal in the strategic plan.
For staff, “100% of teachers will be trained in and employ universal design for learning, culturally responsive, and trauma-informed practices,” the plan reads.
In a letter from McDade posted to the strategic plan webpage, the first-year superintendent explains how she sees the division being able to reach the goals laid out.
“If we hope to achieve this vision, all PWCS schools must be welcoming, nurturing learning environments where all students feel safe and supported mentally, physically, and emotionally. Classrooms should serve as mirrors and windows, allowing students to see themselves, their cultures, and rich history as well as the world around them,” McDade writes.
