Prince William County is seeking community input on the qualifications for its next county executive.
Polihire Strategy Corp., the Washington, D.C.-based firm leading the search, has released a community survey to solicit feedback for the hiring process.
The county is seeking a permanent replacement for former County Executive Chirs Martino, who retired Dec. 31 after 26 years with the county and six as its top administrator. His salary was about $337,000.
Deputy County Executive Elijah Johnson has served as interim since Jan. 1. Johnson, who has a salary of about $214,000, is receiving a 15% raise while serving as interim county executive.
The nine-question survey asks respondents to rank important issues, including affordable housing, transparency and public safety. It asks for top priorities for the county executive to address and what question should be asked to prospective candidates.
The survey, which is available in English and Spanish, will close on July 1. It can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/PWC_CXO.
The county awarded the company a $70,000 contract on March 21. The terms of the contract require the county to pay the company 20% of the first-year compensation for whomever it hires. The $70,000 expected cost correlates to an expected salary of $350,000.
The contract is for one year with two renewal options. Its proposed timeline for a hire is about six months, which would be around September. In comparison, Stafford County’s top administrator departed in February and a replacement was hired earlier this month.
Polihire, founded in 2005, has completed more than 575 searches in the public sector and for nonprofits and other non-governmental organizations. The company previously worked with the Prince William County Service Authority, most recently finding general manager Calvin Farr last year.
