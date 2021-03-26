Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are asking Gov. Ralph Northam to give them authority to locally administer health services, rather than relying on the state.
County Board Chair Ann Wheeler, Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger and Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell sent Northam the request in a letter on March 1.
The letter asks Northam to add the three localities by recommending an amendment to Senate Bill 1221. The legislation, which passed both houses of the General Assembly unanimously this year and is awaiting Northam’s signature, allows Loudoun County to enter into a contract with the Virginia Department of Health to locally provide public health services.
Northam has until March 31 to propose any amendments, which would have to be approved by the legislature when it returns for its reconvened session April 7.
Across most of Virginia, health services are the job of state-run health districts. The Prince William Health District includes the county and both cities. Arlington and Fairfax counties are the only localities in the state with locally run health departments.
“We’re at the mercy of Richmond and the district,” said Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco. “No matter what our concerns are, we’re not in our own driver’s seat.”
Jeff McKay, chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said having a locally administered health department has allowed the county to tailor programs to specific needs. Particularly, he said the county can quickly try to address equity problems that have been seen in other districts. McKay said Fairfax is able to quickly jump on problems as they arise.
“I always want to be in a position to have local control over the decisions that are made and not subject ourselves to state heavy-handed approaches,” he said.
Prince William Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, directed county staff in October to craft a proposal for creating a local health department amid ongoing concerns with the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health district officials have said the agency has been hampered as it was underfunded and short-staffed for more than a decade after the recession that started in 2007. The Washington Post reported that more than 20 positions remain unfilled, and a lack of pay has made retention and recruitment difficult.
Nikki Brown, assistant to County Executive Chris Martino, wrote in an email that county staff is still working on Franklin’s directive. The county decided to partner with the two local cities to operate a health department.
“[T]he county is pulling together a project team to do the necessary research to assess the financial, legal and policy impacts that this will have. Several of these people are also involved with the pandemic and vaccine administration,” Brown wrote. “Based on Loudoun’s experience, we know that this is a large undertaking that will take some time. We are committed to doing the necessary research and updating the board along the way.”
Brown said the county had not received a response from Northam’s office as of Tuesday. Alena Yarmosky, Northam's spokesperson, told the Post that the governor is still reviewing the legislation but is supportive of efforts that will improve the public health infrastructure in the state. She told the Post that the state has been supporting more funding for efforts to combat the pandemic in Northern Virginia.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said she would need to see the price tag before deciding whether to support a local health department.
“The temptation always seems to be when the government fails, the answer is more government,” she said.
Attempts by InsideNoVa over the past three weeks to obtain a line-item budget for the local health district were unsuccessful, but the total budget is about $6 million. A district spokesperson said the state provides 55% of the budget and local governments provide 45%. In fiscal 2020, which ended June 30, the state provided $2.98 million, local governments provided $2.39 million and “an additional $718,693 in funding was also provided.”
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said the chronic problems at the health district have limited its institutional knowledge and ability to retain staff. “Clearly this pandemic and the response to it has shown that we do need to make a lot deeper investments into our public health system.”
Franklin said if Prince William had its own health department, it could have focused on equity sooner during the pandemic.
“Right now all we can do is ask the state to make sure that’s happening,” she said. “If we had our own system here, we could have been having that conversation sooner.”
