The Prince William Health District’s COVID-19 vaccination tour could soon be coming to a neighborhood near you.

The district recently launched a mobile clinic unit as it shifts its vaccination strategy from mass inoculations to targeted outreach.

“The tide is shifting,” said health district epidemiologist Andrea Young. “We’ve reached a point in our community where we’ve reached those people who are going to approach the mass vaccination clinic.”

Saturday is the last day of operation for the community vaccination clinic at the former Gander Mountain location in Woodbridge, although the health district’s clinic at the Manassas Mall will continue.

As of Thursday, the Gander Mountain facility had administered 150,398 vaccinations.

Prince William County’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was at 2.6 as of Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. As of Friday, 255,220 county residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 220,562 were fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population, 46.9% of all residents and 59.4% of all adults are fully vaccinated.

Brian Misner, the county’s emergency management coordinator, told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Gander Mountain facility was winding down to about 500 doses a day. County Executive Chris Martino said the county did not renew the lease for the building for July.

The mobile clinic will be offered at three locations a day on Tuesdays and Thursdays at least through July. Sean Johnson, the health district’s community outreach director, said officials hope to offer 25 vaccinations per location, or 75 per day.

Young said other providers are offering appointments, so the clinic will allow walk-ups. “Anybody can walk up as long as vaccine supply lasts and weather permits."

The clinic consists of a mobile trailer and two tents typically used for special vaccination events where it stays in one place per day. Thursday was the first time the trailer traveled throughout the county, and it stopped in the Manassas area. Next week, it will be in the Woodbridge area.

Young said the sites for the mobile clinic are selected using health equity and vaccination rate data. She said it would help reach people who may not be able to travel to the mass vaccination sites for a variety of reasons.

Johnson noted that one of next week’s locations would be the Woodbridge Mobile Home Park. He said some residents there might only have one member of the family who drives and are unable to reach clinics. “For them to get to a clinic is almost impossible, so we’re going to bring the clinic to them.”

The health district doesn’t just randomly show up at locations. Johnson said the clinic involves legwork ahead of time to canvass neighborhoods and businesses. Once it arrives, officials go back to those businesses to let them know employees can get the shot.

Taking an early look at the first day of operation, Young said getting into neighborhoods seemed most effective at bringing people out.

“There have been a number of people who have shown up with flyers or are literally waiting for us when we got here because they knew we were coming,” she said. “So it seems to be a good strategy with the canvassing before the event.”

At the end of the day, Johnson said the health district will review how the operation went and make any necessary adjustments to locations and timing. “Although we have data we could go off of,” he said, “we want to make sure we’re at the right place at the right time.”