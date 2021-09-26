The coronavirus pandemic devastated many brick-and-mortar retailers and forced a rapid shift to online and curbside services.
Commercial business agents, however, see long-lasting resiliency that’s here to stay.
“COVID showed us what was essential and what was non-essential,” said Carmela Patrick of Weber Rector Commercial Realty.
Patrick spoke last week during a panel discussion about the future of shopping centers. The event was held by Prince William County’s Economic Development Department.
Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry, who introduced the panel, talked about the need to revitalize shopping centers, ranging from malls to commercial strips.
“We have many shopping centers, shopping malls, that are really outdated,” he said. “What we’re seeing is a lot of these shopping centers with a lot of asphalt parking lots that are not being utilized.”
John Jacobs, CEO and founder of Broadreach SMI, a strategic planning firm, said vacancy rates in shopping centers reached a high of 11.4% nationwide in the first quarter of 2020. He said the country had roughly 115,000 shopping centers in 2020.
Stephanie Cegielski, vice president of research and public relations with the International Council of Shopping Centers, said the success or failure of shopping centers is often driven by the communities around them. Facilities in wealthier areas are typically doing better than those in poorer areas.
Cegielski said as Baby Boomers die and millennials and Gen Z become the dominant consumer base, shopping centers are continuously adapting. “They are perpetually in a state of reinvention.”
Jen Snitselaar, general manager of Potomac Mills, said the Prince William shopping center adapted to the changes of the pandemic by focusing on short-term rentals and curbside pickup.
Snitselaar said short-term rentals have allowed local businesses to thrive among department stores. She gave the example of a woman who made Christian t-shirts and sold them on the weekends from a stand in the mall. Eventually the woman had enough success to quit her full-time job and lease a storefront.
“These pieces of the community that are represented and mixed with our national brands makes a really nice experience for our customers,” she said.
In some struggling malls that are losing anchor stores, Cegielski said non-traditional users are taking over, such as corporations or community colleges. Between 2016 and 2019, Jacobs said Amazon bought 25 malls in the U.S. and converted them to distribution centers.
Patrick said some shopping centers are being used to aid in the fight against the pandemic. She highlighted Prince William’s leasing of space in the Manassas Mall and the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge for vaccination clinics.
“The space is empty and the landlord wants to rent it,” she said.
Cegielski said she’s seen former restaurants become urgent-care clinics, signifying an adapting market that’s willing to use existing space rather than start from scratch. “You’ve got what you need instead of knocking that building down or letting it sit vacant.”
Patrick said that although some shopping centers are struggling, the end’s not near. “We are a consumer culture and I don’t think malls are going anywhere.”
