To celebrate Thanksgiving, the Prince William SPCA worked with Operation Turkey and Girl Scout volunteers to donate bags of pet food to help needy families and raise awareness of the negative effects of feeding human food to pets.
The donation was valued at $848 and provided 77 bags of cat food and 36 bags of dog food. Each bag was filled with enough food for at least one day, as well as a pamphlet about proper nutrition of pets. The bags were given to and distributed at ACTS (Action in Community Through Service) and the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry, the SPCA said in a news release.
During the first two Saturdays of November, girls from the Girl Scout Troop 2577 visited PetSmart, armed with hundreds of dollars in gift cards provided from the Prince William SPCA, as well as smaller donations made by some of the girls’ parents.
The girls bought food for both dogs and cats and packaged the food in labeled bags provided by the Prince William SPCA. The packages were then divided up with some of the food going to the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry to be handed out in a booth set up by Troop 2577’s Event Coordinator, Crystal Morissette, and the rest going to ACTS with the help of Melissa Korzuch, the President of the Prince William SPCA.
“We are very glad Troop 2577 reached out to us looking for a service project,” said Korzuch. “Due to COVID-19, we couldn’t host our traditional fall pet food drive and bagging meet-up that some years attracted up to 40 Girl Scouts. By teaming up with this troop, we were able to make the same impact as we had in the past thanks to their hard work.”
This project’s public service message is to educate people about the dangers of feeding pets table food during holidays and provide families with healthy alternates. Turkey bones can cause choking hazards for pets, and other foods, like sweets and rich gravy, cause pets to become sick and even die. In an effort to prevent this, Prince William SPCA has worked for many years to provide healthy pet food to families in need.
The Prince William SPCA is a local, all-volunteer organization established in 2004 to benefit and improve the lives of companion animals of the greater Prince William County, Virginia, area. Donations are tax-deductible and may be mailed to: PWSPCA, PO Box 6631, Woodbridge, VA. 22195. www.pwspca.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.