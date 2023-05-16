Prince William County Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega announced her bid for reelection this week.
In a press release, Vega’s campaign said her focus would be on lowering property taxes, public safety and “sensible” development.
“Despite being outnumbered on the board, we’ve significantly changed the discussion here in the county about the significant increase in tax bills on residents and the rise in crime they've experienced over the last three-plus years,” she said in a statement. “With a new majority committed to tackling these issues and a return to sustainable development practices that puts our current residents first, I’m confident Prince William County’s best days are yet to come.”
Monday's announcement comes as little surprise, as no other Republican has sought to challenge her for the party’s nomination in the Coles District. Democrat Idris O’Connor, a George Mason University student from Dale City, announced his bid for the seat in February.
As of March 31, Vega has raised $69,760 for her campaign, while O’Connor has raised just $7,741, though he announced his campaign in the midst of the year’s first reporting quarter.
Vega beat Democrat Raheel Ahmed Sheikh in 2019 with 56.2% of the vote. During her first term, she’s served as one of three Republican supervisors on the board, calling for lower taxes, less development in the rural area and more say in how the county’s school division spends its annual allocation. She’s also been a vocal opponent of the Route 28 bypass project.
Last year, she ran for and won the Republican nomination for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, but ultimately lost that bid by just over 10,000 votes to Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger.
With neither Vega nor O’Connor facing any primary challengers, the two will face off in the General Election this November. Republicans are hoping to reclaim their majority on the board after Democrats took control in 2019.
(5) comments
With all personal political bias aside, she is honestly one of the best representatives on the board. I think her capacity as a representative will grow well beyond county level. She is very well polished, and has all the capacity to do great things.
O'connor is a career student with no idea of what the real world is about. Free stuff for everyone, including his education.
Racist democrats against an outstanding minority. The same democrats that staged the January 6 riot to certify a fraudulent election. Bottom-feeders.
I find it amusing that Vega calls for lowering taxes, but is against the PWDG which would bring 400 million dollars to the county in Corporate Tax Revenue. Vega seems to have accumulated quite a war chest of funds, where did it come from. I think Vega like the other Republicans running are running for rich folk in Heritage Hunt and surrounding gated subdivisions. Vega is not running for the community that needs Tax help, she's running for the community of NIMBYS in Heritage Hunt and
those who believe we don't need Tax cuts that would benefit everyone in the county.
Quality of life is more important than tax revenue. Maybe you should move to Fairfax County or Arlington so your dreams can be fulfilled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.