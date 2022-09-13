A new commuter garage in Woodbridge is one step closer to reality.
Last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors authorized a public hearing on the final design for the Potomac-Neabsco Commuter Garage.
The 1,400-space garage is planned to be built at 2501 Opitz Blvd., near Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
The parking garage is intended to alleviate capacity problems at the Horner Road commuter lot and the lot at the corner of U.S. 1 and Dumfries Road.
The building will be on a site previously considered for a parking garage paired with a new Potomac Nationals stadium. The baseball team’s owners eventually abandoned talks with the county in 2018 and instead built a new stadium in Fredericksburg.
The garage project was initially estimated to cost $37.2 million, but a revised engineering estimate put the cost at $53.3 million. The increase was led by necessary site work, which wasn’t included in the original estimate because it was associated with a stadium project.
The project is being funded primarily through state and federal money.
The county expects to start construction this fall and finish by June 2024.
