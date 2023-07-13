In a partisan vote Tuesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors amended collective bargaining laws for county employees to give unions more power while also clarifying the county’s rights in negotiations.
The amendment to the collective bargaining ordinance approved last year allows the county and unions to negotiate changes to employee work schedules.
It prohibits the county from denying or discouraging union membership among county employees and outlines that an employee must establish a “willful failure” by a union to fairly represent them to prevail in a claim alleging a breach of fair representation.
Republicans who opposed the measure argued the “willful failure” clause was too broad and gives unions too much power.
Additionally, the amendment enumerates that the county is liable for unfair labor practices committed by its leaders and limits the right to establish, maintain, modify and eliminate work rules, policies, procedures and standards of conduct for employees. It also limits an employee's right to recover attorney's fees only to claims where employees can show a failure on behalf of the union to fairly represent them.
The amendment, approved in a 5-3 vote, was led by Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye with the board’s Democratic majority of at-large Chair Ann Wheeler, Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry, Boddye, Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey and Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin signing on.
Several county employees, including teachers, spoke during the meeting and expressed skepticism of the changes, arguing they don't go far enough to ensure robust bargaining power for workers.
Democrats said that while the amendments aren’t perfect, they mark a step in the right direction toward improving negotiating power for county employees.
“I don’t think this is the end of this journey. I think we’re still well in the middle here – it’s not the beginning either,” Boddye said. “And you can better believe that as long as I sit here on this dais I will continue to support our employees and continue to support strengthening this ordinance.”
In the minority, Republicans Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, Gainesville Supervisor Bob Weir and Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega opposed. They all spoke out against public sector unions on principle and took issue with giving them more power in how taxpayer dollars are spent via public employee pay.
“I am left wondering what are the taxpayers of Prince William County getting out of this collective bargaining ordinance?,” Vega said, calling many of the amendment’s clauses a “pandora’s box” that allows unions too much leeway.
