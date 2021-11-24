Deputy County Executive Elijah Johnson will lead Prince William County in the new year as officials seek a permanent top administrator.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Johnson as interim county executive effective Jan. 1 during its meeting Tuesday.
County Executive Chris Martino, who has been county executive since 2016, is retiring effective Dec. 31. He has been with the county for 26 years.
Martino is the county government’s top administrator and oversees a budget of $1.35 billion, plus a $1.02 billion six-year Capital Improvement Program.
Johnson, who has a salary of about $214,000, will receive a raise while serving as interim county executive, Chair Ann Wheeler said. The exact amount of his raise was unavailable on Tuesday.
Johnson was appointed as Prince William’s first deputy county executive for human services in 2014. The position was created when the Board of Supervisors reorganized the Department of Social Services.
Johnson previously served seven years as the county’s director of housing and community development. He led the office from a “troubled” status under the U.S. Department of Housing and Community Development to a “high performer” in two years’ time.
Prior to working for the county, Johnson served as housing programs supervisor for the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority. He is a graduate of Hampton University with a bachelors in mathematics.
