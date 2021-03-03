Prince William County supervisors voted to advertise a potential 7% increase in real estate tax bills for county homeowners.
The Board of Supervisors voted 5-3 on party lines to advertise the fiscal 2022 tax rates as proposed for a public hearing as its meeting stretched to early Wednesday morning. Democrats voted in favor of the proposed rates and Republicans opposed them.
County Executive Chris Martino has proposed a $1.35 billion budget for fiscal 2022, which starts July 1, along with a $1.02 billion six-year Capital Improvement Program. The capital program includes $224.8 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
Residential real estate and personal property tax rates are not proposed to increase, although the average homeowner will pay more due to higher assessments under the spending plan.
The board is not bound by the advertised rates. The advertisement only represents a ceiling and the board can adopt rates lower than advertised.
The board’s discussion on the rates stretched past midnight. Republicans said higher tax bills would hurt struggling families during the coronavirus pandemic while some Democrats said the budget provides vital services to people in need.
The real estate rate is advertised at $1.125 per $100 of assessed value, but rising property values are expected to increase the average residential homeowner’s tax bill by $306, according to county staff.
The budget proposal says residential real estate values increased by an average of 7%, while commercial real estate values dropped an average of 4.5%. The increased assessments would result in an effective tax increase for residential properties, but a drop for commercial.
For example, a home valued at $400,000 in 2020 would be worth $428,000 for tax purposes in 2021, at a 7% increase. If the real estate tax rate remains the same, the homeowner’s taxes would go up from $4,500 to $4,815.
Budget Director David Sinclair has said the real estate tax rate would need to drop to around $1.05 per $100 of assessed value to avoid the effective increase. Reducing the rate, he said, would cut proposed revenues by $51.2 million, of which $29.3 million would come from the allocation to the school division, with the other $21.9 million going to the county’s general fund.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, made a motion to advertise the rate at $1.052 per $100 of assessed value, but it failed on a party line vote.
The personal property tax, which primarily applies to vehicles, is advertised to remain at $3.70 per $100 of value.
The spending plan calls for a $1.60 tax per $100 of value on business computers and peripheral equipment, a 25-cent hike over the current rate. That levy primarily applies to data centers.
The proposal also includes a 30-cent per pack tax on cigarettes, estimated to generate $3 million in revenue. The county currently does not have a cigarette tax.
(13) comments
Chris Martino and 5 county board members need to be RECALLED. Too much of OUR money is being "played with" by these socialist spendthrifts. It's easier for them to TAKE other people's money than to rein in their enormous budget. That would require brain power, common sense and cooperation. Apparently, those are qualities they do NOT possess. BTW, it seems like every late-night county board meeting results in a personal monetary loss for the county residents.
If you vote for those who love to spend your hard earned money recklessly, guess what they are going to do? Voting matters.
I think the counter point to "$25 a month" would be that some citizens would rather keep the $300 and spend it on their own needs. Those citizens might be slower to hire positions like the new "Equity and Inclusion Officer" role and others. What is the mission of government and how much creep should citizens expect? All that said, PWC's tax rate is still a good bit below the 1.569% that Manassas City recently rolled out, so at least county residents can be happy about that.
What about the “pandemic” though? Ahhh, I thought we were all going to die? That’s right, it was designed to bankrupt as many people as possible, and now the thieves want more money.
Yorky, No need to spew lies again and get your facts straight. Remember, over 500,000 people have died so far and this pandemic is REAL! If you could have seen what my mother went through before she died of the virus, it would change you I bet.
So my tax bill goes up by $25 a month? The shock and horror of it all. As long as the services continue to benefit our neediest in the County, I’m good with it. I’m sure that those that are against this are the same ones that state that those that cannot afford to have babies should not having them (but also don’t want abortion to be legal), but do not say much about those that cannot afford their home anymore. 🤷🏽♂️
JG, good point. $300 is groceries for a week. Any Christian should be willing to give that up to help those in need. A lot of people have stepped up to get the schools open for those who don't have daycare or need the extra help. It's great to see others fighting for the less fortunate. Hopefully, they will continue to fight for them by doing the right thing: improving their education, providing services for food and mental health, especially when COVID (or the China virus as Trump worshipers call it) has really crippled them.
On the flipside, the lack of fiscal responsibility is appalling. And if we keep kowtowing to these developers and mega-businesses, it's only going to get worse.
"JG, good point. $300 is groceries for a week. Any Christian should be willing to give that up to help those in need."
Not for you to decide. No offense. Its per the individual, not the government to play Robin Hood as they so well do.
"On the flipside, the lack of fiscal responsibility is appalling. And if we keep kowtowing to these developers and mega-businesses, it's only going to get worse."
Agreed.
So sorry sunshine that you’re feeling assaulted, but I’m enjoying reading your QAnon talking points. Please continue educating us.
This is mostly word vomit. You are very divisive, immediately bringing up people who do not want to be taxed. But if you are divisive, you must be a Dem. Also, it is entirely possible to have sex and not have children. I did it throughout my entire college career. It is pretty simple.
Thanks Joseph, I was hoping you’d comment to show us peasants how selfish we are with your grandiose virtual signaling. I know you’re a self loathing liberal who hates America. Keep up the good work.
yorktown2021, it’s great to know that you’re continuing to hide behind an alias, so no one knows who you are and have no accountability for your comments, which is line with the “Party of Accountability and Responsibility” - quite comical though.
In case you havent noticed, "Joseph George For Neabsco District," the 1st amendment is under full-fledged assault in this country. We cant all be privileged like you and be protected by Scum big-tech and the CCP. Let me put this mask on though, that will protect my 1st amendment right. Not everyone who posts on facebook like you, gets to retain their platform. Same with twitter, the same platform that will allow Child Pornography and wont allow freedom of the press.
https://www.orlandosentinel.com/politics/os-ne-plakon-social-media-child-porn-bill-20210216-r6znjn6iuzgihm57rh72pzv4ay-story.html
So what does that say about you commi?
